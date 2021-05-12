The Farmer’s Table Tagaytay gives new meaning to farm-to-table goodness

Have you ever heard of ecotherapy? It’s a type of therapeutic treatment, which involves doing outdoor activities usually around nature. And with the ongoing pandemic having us locked in our home, our bodies are aching for nature therapy now more than ever.

This is exactly why the people behind two of the most prominent names in the hospitality and food & beverage industries have come together to provide weary city-dwellers a respite from the chaos while giving hope and livelihood to locals in one of the top tourist destinations in the country.

Fresh, Delicious, Sustainable

The Farmer’s Table is based on the practice of being a locavore, which means a person who serves and eats food grown or produced in their local area.

“We wanted to highlight all of the ingredients grown at the farm as well as the products from surrounding areas such as beef and seafood from Batangas, coffee and longganisa from Amadeo next door, and a local brewery named Monkey Eagle located very near our restaurant,” says Raintree Hospitality Group Vice President Mr. Martin Wisniewski.

“Our distinct advantage is that we have the freshest ingredients coming from our very own farm – picked just this morning,” explains Raintree Hospitality Corporate Chef Kalel Chan, pointing out that Tagaytay has always been the location of choice for restaurants in Manila when it comes to looking for suppliers of high quality vegetables, herbs, coffee, and even meat products. “Most of our ingredients come from within the two to three-kilometer radius around the restaurant.”

Having a bounty of fresh ingredients gave Chef Kalel the ability to create a menu that’s bursting with deliciously nutritious options. Whether it’s their signature specialties or their take on classics, every diner will find something to satisfy their cravings that will benefit both their minds and bodies.

An Opportunity, Not A Setback

While the economic impact of the pandemic was felt all over the world, the Raintree Hospitality Group knew they wouldn’t be exempted from the repercussions. However, they chose to see the opportunity during these challenging times.

“We saw a unique opportunity and took it,” shares Ms. Annabella Wisniewski, President of the Raintree Hospitality Group. “It became more meaningful during the pandemic as we are able to help alleviate the plight of many struggling people through job creation and at the same time help lift the low morale of the community through a new and vibrant project.”

Mr. Wisniewski adds, “It took us a bit longer as it is out-of-town and because of the changes in quarantine periods, we did a lot of stop-and-start in the beginning.”

The local quarantine restrictions may have slowed them down, but the group was able to overcome these obstacles as they set their eyes on their sole cause to open The Farmer’s Table to provide the locals much needed employment opportunities, help boost the tourism scene in Tagaytay, and of course give city-dwellers a safe and worthy escape from the metropolitan life.

Al Fresco Dining Done Right

Aside from championing local produce and sustainable organic farming, the Farmer’s Table also makes sure that proper health and safety protocols are implemented at all times so guests can dine with peace of mind.

The Farmer’s Table is divided into three sections: the Boutique Market, which serves local delicacies, Nurture Wellness signature products, and the weekend pop-up store for the freshest fruits and vegetables from the Nurture Farmacy (Nurture Wellness Village’s own organic farm) as well as from growers within the local area; the Artisanal Baker, which offers freshly made breads and pastries, as well as a coffee and juice bar; and the Al Fresco Garden Bistro, which houses the main dining area and the events garden terrace – the perfect venue for intimate celebrations and small gatherings or meetings away from the hustle and bustle of Metro Manila.

“We know a lot of our guests from our Manila restaurants could not travel abroad or even to farther provinces, so we thought this would be the perfect al fresco, pandemic-friendly kind of place. Tagaytay is close enough to Metro Manila to travel for the day or the weekend where most city dwellers could get much needed breathing space and indulge in tasty, fresh food,” says Mr. Wisniewski, adding that to take advantage of Tagaytay’s idyllic cool climate, the restaurant is 100% al fresco where guests can safely practice proper social distancing while enjoying farm-fresh comfort food in a relaxed garden or farm-style setting.

Good Health Has Never Tasted This Good

Here, healthy food goes beyond salads. Diners and shoppers at the Farmer’s Table will experience the best that nature has to offer with their extensive menu filled with uniquely delicious fare. This is no surprise, as it’s the same culinary team helmed by Chef Kalel Chan that created uniquely memorable dishes for crowd favorites such as Friends & Family, Saboten, Providore, and Chotto Matte.

From their extensive opening menu, Chef Kalel and Mr. Wisniewski highly recommend their Hothouse Cauliflower & Broccoli, a vegetarian-friendly take on buffalo wings; their signature Mr. Jones Tapa, their version of the classic Pinoy breakfast meal; their Pizza Rustica baked in a stone-fired oven for the perfect crust topped with fresh premium ingredients; and if you’re looking for something decadent to satisfy your sweet tooth without feeling too heavy, their Banana Hazelnut French Toast with Peanut Brittle and Fresh Cream will hit all the right spots. The Farmer’s Table also prides itself in their vegan-friendly options like the Caesar Salad, Plant-based Burger, and healthy smoothies.

“Our menu features some dishes from the region with a bit of a farm-forward twist. We also highlight kale grown at the farm as our star superfood ingredient – We even put it in our drinks. That’s the icon in our logo!” Mr. Wisniewski beams.

The Farmer’s Table offers a calming sanctuary of good food and relaxation just a short drive away from Metro Manila and its nearby provinces. It’s the perfect place to enjoy being one with nature and practice mindful eating in the presence of good company.

The Farmer’s Table is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. It is located at Nurture Wellness Village, Pulong Sagingan, Barangay Maitim II, West Cavite, Tagaytay City. For inquiries and reservations, please contact +63 905 387 7993, 0960 928 3142 or send an email to farmerstabletagaytay@gmail.com. For more updates about The Farmer’s Table, visit the official Facebook page @farmerstabletagaytay and follow on Instagram at @farmerstabletagaytay.