The Gonzaga Sisters sing the praises of water for health and beauty

A lot of money is spent on cosmetics, facelifts and other so-called beauty solutions to achieve young skin and a smooth, glowing complexion. The same goes for fitness products, supplements, gym fees and equipment to possess a fit, healthy and ageless body.

But did you know that the simple, often costless solution to all those must-haves is just right under our noses? The answer is water.

If your skin is dry, dull and prone to getting wrinkles, maybe you’re just not drinking enough water. Besides changing weather conditions and environmental irritants, not drinking enough water can give you a dry complexion.

As we grow older, the skin slows its production of the substances that keep our faces hydrated. Hydration becomes more and more important to keep skin elastic and wrinkle-free. Hydrated skin does look more plump, healthy and youthful looking. And here’s the thing. Hydration also keeps skin from being oily. Did you know that dehydrated skin produces more oil to compensate for the lack of inner moisture?

When it comes to health and fitness, water is the perfect solution as well. Water maintains our digestive, heart and lung functions, helps lubricate our joints, protects our tissues, regulates our body temperature and so much more.

Contrary to common impressions, drinking more water will reduce bloat and flush out toxins, minimizing the harmful results of salty foods and snacks.

Some studies say water also helps with weight loss. Drinking a glass of water before a meal can help decrease appetite, help with portion control, aid in food digestion and boost metabolism. If water is consumed instead of high-calorie drinks, it reduces calorie intake as well.

So how much water should you drink? Experts say eight glasses or two liters per day. But water requirements may differ based on age, environment and activity levels. The more active you are, the more water you should drink.

