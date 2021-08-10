The Goodwill Market an advocate in helping Filipinos make healthier choices through E-Commerce

The current pandemic situation has highlighted the need to make health a priority. It starts with a mindset of making sure that nutritional needs are met to help boost the immune system. This can be achieved with access to good food and the right supplements, along with other essentials for self-care.

These healthy products are now conveniently available on The Goodwill Market, an online shop owned and operated by Dygen Pharma Distribution Corporation (DPDC), a subsidiary of Dyna Drug Corporation. It brings a quality catalogue of the best available wellness products to your doorstep. “The Goodwill Market is a product Dygen Pharma Distribution Corporation (DPDC), with our vision to expand its reach through optimizing all channels to make premium brands in the Philippine market more accessible to consumers. The platform aims to bring convenience with ease of ordering online and fuss-free delivery,” says Ms. May Panganiban, General Manager of DPDC.

Ms. Panganiban adds that Filipinos are the top internet users and social media users with recent studies showing show that E-Commerce has experienced a growth rate of up to 32% every year and is even projected to continuously grow. “With this, the company envisioned to create an online shop to ease the shopping experience,” she says. “We would also like to share that the company supports sustainability. The Goodwill Market uses eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging materials for our product offers that have been curated so that customers know that these are healthy, authentic and safe.”

Through the online platform that is easy to navigate, The Goodwill Market customers can choose from the best imported food brands and food supplements and avail of the free shipping that is currently being offered wherein the fast and easy transactions ensure that they receive their orders one to three days within Metro Manila.

It is more than just a home for better choices, it is a community. Customers are encouraged to share their product reviews on the website so they can help others make the choices that fit their needs. They can also sign up for membership for additional perks such as a welcome gift for their first order and exclusive orders from partner brands. These are announced through The Goodwill Market newsletter that is sent right to their inbox.

New and existing customers can take advantage of The Goodwill Store’s Payday Weekends Sale that offers discounts on trusted products and favorite brands. From Aug 13 to Aug 15, they can enjoy up to 10% discounts on premium pantry items such as Chek Hup Coffee and Umbria Black and White Truffle products, along with 20% off on Blemil Kids growing up milk formulas and 30% off on Bayer healthcare products. A wide range of beauty products from Avene, including its Micellar Water, Skin Refining Serum, and Gentle Milk Cleanser are also available at 10% off.

Visit www.goodwill.market and register for exclusive perks and promos. Check its social media pages (Facebook and Instagram) for updates.