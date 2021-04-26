The GrowQC Mobile Kitchen is up and running!

Thanks to the efforts of Mayor Joy Belmonte, Barangay Captain Chito Valmocina, Councilor Star Valmocina, and Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director General Antonio Yarra, the local government provided “Super Lugaw”, or arroz caldo made with calabash squash and moringa for added nutritional value, to 1,000 beneficiaries in Brgy. Holy Spirit which is currently under a Special Concern Lockdown.

The GrowQC Mobile Kitchen – Nutrition Feeding Program is a project by the City spearheaded by the QC Food Security Task Force (QC-FSTF), a program chaired by Mayor Belmonte. It was also supported by the Council for the Development of Volunteer Leaders (CDVL) as well as the Barangay, ensuring utmost safety protocols and adherence to required health standards for the conduct of outreach and humanitarian efforts.

The CDVL is currently working with Brgy. Holy Spirit officials and purok leaders to ensure the safety of the beneficiaries, and help to remind the public of the importance of appropriate foot traffic and necessary social distancing. Arrangements were made before the feeding program with the QC-FSTF as well with the Office of the City Mayor.

The QC government recently acquired over 5.5 tons of kalabasa, sourced from farmers in Nueva Vizcaya. Other ingredients used in the “Super Lugaw” were from urban farms in the city. The establishment of urban farms has been an on-going project of the QC-FSTF for the past couple of years.

“In cooperation with the CDVL, we hope this program serves as an example of community-based humanitarian action,” shared Mayor Belmonte. “We are happy to announce that GrowQC shall be implementing a city-wide centralized feeding initiative for food security, as well as providing education and support for urban farms and community gardens.”