The iconic beef and cheese combo sandwich has landed on Pizza Hut’s iconic Pan Pizza

Since opening its first branch in the Philippines in 1984, Pizza Hut has been continuously reinventing its flavorful offerings to enable new experiences for diners, taking cues from the many cuisines of the world and reworking them into iconic creations that are guaranteed to satisfy any pizza lover. And now, the brand is continuing this streak with a brand-new offer inspired by one of the most beloved food items in the world—the Philly Cheesesteak Pan Pizza, the ultimate Beef and Cheese Combo in our crunchy-on-the-outside, soft-and-chewy-on-the-inside Pan Pizza!

Sink your teeth into flavorful bites of warm melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese mixed with perfectly seasoned strips of tender beef, complemented with sweet caramelized onions for a brand new pizza experience you can only get at Pizza Hut!

The Philly Cheesesteak Pan Pizza is priced at P155 for personal size, P359 for regular size, and P549 for large, and will be available in all of Pizza Hut’s channels beginning June 15, 2021. Aside from this, Pizza Hut is also rolling out various offers that come with the Philly Cheesesteak Pan Pizza and more, so you can experience your newest Pizza Hut favorite in many other ways, whether with company or by yourself!

Enjoy your Philly Cheesesteak Pan Pizza and two other pizza flavors with the Triple Pizza Treat promo, available exclusively for delivery. For just P699, you’ll get one Regular Philly Cheesesteak Pan Pizza, one Regular Meat Lovers Pan Pizza, and one Regular Bacon Cheeseburger Pan Pizza. Or, go big with one Large Philly Cheesesteak Pan Pizza, one Large Hawaiian Supreme Pan Pizza, and one Large Cheese Lovers Pan Pizza, all for just P999.

Order for the whole fam with the Philly Cheesesteak Pan Pizza Group Feasts, also exclusive for delivery orders and available in three sets. GROUP FEAST FOR 4, priced at P899, comes with one Large Philly Cheesesteak Pan Pizza, one Family-size Spaghetti Bolognese, five pieces of WingStreet Garlic Parmesan wings, and four 12oz. servings of Pepsi. GROUP FEAST FOR 6, priced at P1299, comes with one Large Philly Cheesesteak Pan Pizza, one Family-size Spaghetti Bolognese eight pieces of WingStreet Garlic Parmesan wings, a 1.5L bottle of Pepsi. GROUP FEAST FOR 8, priced at P1499, comes with one Large Philly Cheesesteak Pan Pizza, one Large Super Supreme Pan Pizza, one Family Spaghetti Bolognese, and eight pieces of WingStreet Garlic Parmesan wings.

Feel like dining out? Head over to your nearest Pizza Hut branch to enjoy the Philly Cheesesteak Pan Pizza combo meals, which comes with three options exclusively for dine-in. Get a hearty Solo Meal with one Personal Philly Cheesesteak Pan Pizza, one Regular Spaghetti Bolognese, and one glass of refreshing Iced Tea for only P209; one Regular Philly Cheesesteak, two servings of Regular Spaghetti Bolognese, two servings of Cream of Mushroom Soup, and two glasses of Berry Lychee Slush for only P499, perfect for two; or one Large Philly Cheesesteak Pan Pizza, one Family Spaghetti Bolognese, five pieces of WingStreet Garlic Parmesan wings, and 4 12oz. servings of Pepsi for only P899, great for groups of four.

Get these and all of your other Pizza Hut favorites hot and fresh, delivered straight to your doorstep by calling the 8911-1111 hotline, by visiting the official Pizza Hut PH website, or by ordering through the Pizza Hut App or official delivery partners GrabFood, foodpanda, and Pickaroo.

You can also go to your nearest Pizza Hut branch for dine-in and take-out orders. Please visit www.pizzahut.com.ph/store-list for complete list of Pizza Hut branches nationwide. You can also download the App here.