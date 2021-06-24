The new realme 8 5G delivers top-notch 5G experience without compromise

realme, the country’s no. 1 smartphone brand for Q1 2021, enables Filipinos to capture the infinite possibilities of 5G technology with the launch of the realme 8 5G, available first on Shopee on June 25.

Unveiled via a special livestream event on the realme Philippines Facebook page and YouTube channel, the realme 8 5G is the brand’s latest innovation as it eyes to lead the fast-growing 5G segment in the Philippines. As 5G infrastructure develops at a rapid pace in the country, realme is committed to providing 5G access and connectivity to as many Filipinos as possible.

With cutting-edge 5G technology, exceptional speed, and all-around functionality, the realme 8 5G is bound to set a new standard for 5G-ready smartphones in the mid-range category.

Redefining the 5G experience

Designed to elevate the 5G experience in the mid-range segment, the realme 8 5G comes packed with next-generation 5G technology powered by the Dimensity 700 processor. It mixes two highly capable Arm Cortex-A76 cores in its octa-core CPU operating up to a speedy 2.2GHz. Dimensity 700 uses the leading 7nm production processor, which is up to 28% more power-efficient than an equivalent 8nm process. This allows for high performance while efficiently consuming power.

The realme 8 5G is ideal for heavy data users as it comes equipped with a 5000mAh massive battery with 18W Type-C quick charge. It also supports Smart 5G Power Saving to avoid strain on its battery life, achieving 30% lower power consumption than handsets without the Smart 5G feature.

In terms of display, the realme 8 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and maximum 180Hz sampling rate. Capable of producing 90 frames per second, the 90Hz display has a refresh rate that is 50% higher than the conventional 60Hz display, resulting in a seamless and smooth visual experience with every swipe of the screen.

Other features of the realme 8 5G include a 48MP Nightscape Camera and a 16MP Primary Camera with AI Beauty Selfie functionality. It also includes a 3-Card SIM Tray that supports the use of 2 SIM cards with 5G Dual SIM Dual Standby and a dedicated micro-SD card slot, expandable up to 1TB.

Get the realme 8 5G at PHP1,500 OFF

Coming in two colors: Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue, the realme 8 5G (8+128GB) is available at the SRP of PHP11,990 via realme’s official flagship store in Shopee, and in nearly 600 realme stores and over 4,000 partner dealers nationwide.

As an early bird offer exclusively on Shopee on June 25, this 5G game-changer will be available at P1,500 off (P10,490 only) with free shipping. In addition, from June 25 to 27, the realme Squad will get a free realme Buds Q worth P1,490 for every purchase of the realme 8 5G in authorized realme stores.

The realme 8 5G can also be purchased via Home Credit at a 6-month installment plan at 0 % interest. Installment plans for major credit cards are also available.

#CaptureInfinitePossibilitiesWith5G #realmePH