The next chapter of RIMOWA Innovation: Redefining mobility, no matter the distance

Even before the seismic shifts brought about by the global pandemic, the travel industry has been in constant evolution over the years redefining the way we live and move. For premium luxury brand RIMOWA, consistently adapting to these changes has been at the core of its 120-year legacy that is built on German craftsmanship and modern innovation. Starting out as a small family-run business, the company first gained notoriety when it introduced the original aluminum trunk and, over the years, has grown into a recognized global leader in creating the finest travel tools. From vintage wood suitcases to its trademark classic aluminium ribbed cases to high-tech polycarbonate luggage, RIMOWA has always looked for ways to make travel better. As the industry continues to evolve, its philosophy remains the same – expert travellers need expert travel solutions.

The transition from premium luggages to mobility essentials

True to its industrial savoir-faire, RIMOWA has started expanding its offerings to include a selection of mobility essentials engineered to meet our daily needs – these are new product categories for daily travel no matter the distance, thoughtfully designed to facilitate a lifetime of movement. This shift towards mobility marks the next chapter for RIMOWA, a brand that is no longer just for air travel, but anchored to its purpose of enabling daily movements in a lifelong journey where we are constantly growing and learning.

While the impact of the pandemic has shifted long-distance trips to quick and short domestic pit stops, RIMOWA had already started working to expand its product line to accommodate all types of travel and movement. With its Never Still collection, the brand offers new mobility essentials such as bags, briefcases, flat pouches, and backpacks engineered with its signature craftsmanship to offer customers a new set of tools for journeys they were taking, whether that was their commute to the office or an overnight away.

“The RIMOWA Never Still line embodies our approach to functional luxury. Each piece in the collection reflects RIMOWA’s long lineage of product innovation, craftsmanship, and industrial know-how, from the premium materials selected to the laser-focus on practical design details. RIMOWA’s unmistakable iconography also plays a key role, with signature grooved detailing on each piece to echo the aesthetic of our iconic suitcases,” said a RIMOWA Asia representative.

RIMOWA also leveraged its design heritage in revolutionizing its signature polycarbonate suitcase into the Personal Poly collection that includes ultra-lightweight and dent-resistant portable cases and bags for your daily home essentials.

What else is in store for RIMOWA?

Soon, the brand will launch its hotly anticipated Essential Mango and Bamboo collection. This latest suitcase line is inspired by far-flung locales and features two unique seasonal shades: a soft Bamboo green and a vibrant Mango orange. RIMOWA will also launch its newest Never Still Crossbody Flap Bag next month, a lightweight bag that is large enough to house your daily essentials and features a leather flap emblazoned with the brand’s monogram and a magnetic buckle to safely secure it.

Most excitingly, the RIMOWA flagship store is set to open its doors this coming October and will be the first in the Philippines to feature the brand’s new global concept design, including a client care counter that offers a quick fix repair service for suitcases.

“As a brand, we try to evolve with our customers. Looking ahead, we will constantly uphold our purpose and ambition as we continue to realize our Never Still ethos. We aim to give exciting campaigns and products especially to our Filipino customers.”

More than a premium luxury travel brand, RIMOWA is a champion of the mobility space – designing ‘functional luxury’ products that every kind of Filipino traveler needs. Each new addition maintains the storied lineage of RIMOWA’s craftsmanship innovation, rethinking the look and feel of travel and mobility. For more details and latest updates, visit https://www.rimowa.com and follow @Rimowa on Facebook and Instagram.