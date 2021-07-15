The Nike App Launches In Southeast Asia

Nike continues to accelerate its digital transformation in Southeast Asia and India (SEA&I) with the launch of the Nike App — the company’s fastest growing platform — providing members with personalized access to the best of Nike. The free Nike App launches today in Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, India and Taiwan.

Nike is leading its growth strategy with the digital and direct businesses through new technologies, capabilities and innovations. The Nike App connects Nike members to product, guidance, rewards and experiences, all tailored to their individual preferences. A digital Nike hub in the palm of your hand, members receive product recommendations based on what they love, with fast and secure checkout.

“The launch of the Nike App marks a critical expansion of Nike’s digital ecosystem in SEA&I,” says Sanjay Gangopadhyay, VP of Nike SEA&I. “Through this launch, we are creating meaningful relationships with our local members, and inspiring and equipping them to move.”

Nike’s growing ecosystem in SEA&I allows consumers to shop on their terms — how, when and where they want. Consumers can shop at Nike stores and Nike partner stores, as well as online through the Nike App, Nike.com, SNKRS Web and the official Nike stores with digital partners, such as Lazada. Nike is also helping people make sport a daily habit through the Nike Run Club (NRC) and Nike Training Club (NTC) activity apps.

There are a number of member benefits through the Nike App, inclusive of:

Exclusive access : Members will have a chance to get the latest product drops, early and exclusively within the App, including weekly drops every Friday with key styles such as Air Jordan 1, Air Force 1 and Air Max. To kick off the launch, members can get early access to Space Jam products, exclusively on the Nike App.

Member rewards : Members will unlock exciting rewards through their personalized “Member Wallet” where they can find exclusive promotions, access to events and more. Starting July 12, members can complete in weekly challenges on the NRC or NTC Apps to gain access to the Champions Locker on the Nike App — an exclusive unlock with members-only access to product and content within the App.

Inspirational content : Members will have access to stories, guidance and other inspirational content available only in the App.

“A key focus with developing the Nike App for SEA&I was ensuring that the content, experiences, services and product offers are customized based on what we know Nike members in SEA&I want most from us,” says Xia Ding, VP of APLA Nike Direct Digital Commerce. “Over time, this focus becomes even sharper as we learn from member behavior and engagement, so we are able to personalize the Nike App experience to an even greater extent.”

By downloading the Nike App between now and July 22, consumers will receive a 10 percent discount off their next purchase within the App.

Download the Nike App now to unlock 10 percent off your next purchase.