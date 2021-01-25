If theres one makeup product to always keep in your bag, its the ever-versatile blush. It can be used on the cheeks, eyes and even lips. However, choosing the perfect blush for your skin tone can get pretty confusing with the many shades and formulas to choose from.

To help you choose the right shade, Ever Bilena, the country’s leading cosmetics brand, shares this guide to the ideal blush, according your skin tone.

Fair skin tones

Fair-skinned beauties should try to stay away from too vibrant colors. Instead, go for peach or coral toned shades like the EB Matte Blush On in Willow or Dainty to complement your porcelain skin. The key is to apply light with your clean fingers or buff it out with a powder brush for a more natural finish.

Medium skin tones

If your skin color veers more on the tan side, rich pinks or mauve tones will work best for you. Try the EB Lip and Cheek Stain in Fresh Fig or Perfect Plum to add a healthy glow to your skin. To make sure you apply the blush on all the right spots, smile and see where your cheekbones pop. You may even try applying on your lids and lips for a more dramatic edge.

Deep skin tones

Complementing deep skin tones are deep shades of red, orange or brown such as the EB Lip and Cheek Roller in Uptown Red or Red To Go. To apply, sweep the blush on the apples of the cheeks and brush upwards towards the temples for a pop of color.

Whether you’re fair-skinned or more in the medium or deep skin tone range, theres a perfect blush for your from Ever Bilena. Even better, theyre currently on sale until January 31, 2021 for only P99.00 each.