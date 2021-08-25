The Philippines’ most famous Smiling Dog Luffy B unveils his wishlist of pet-friendly Airbnb Stays

Since Airbnb started in 2008, Hosts all around the world have welcomed thousands of guests and their fur babies. As the pandemic pet boom continues, many are increasingly interested in traveling to places that allow them to bring their pets along, with ample space and access to the outdoors. In fact, Airbnb searches made with the ‘allows pets’ filter increased 65 percent this year compared to the same time period last year[1].

To inspire fur moms and dads planning to bring their babies on their next getaways, Airbnb asked the happiest dog on the Internet – adorable shih tzu Luffy – to share his wishlist of pawfect Stays in the Philippines. Luffy went viral this year when his owner Sarah Jayne Balbidadez posted a quick clip of his huge grin when she picked him up from a dog grooming parlour in Imus, and has since amassed a massive following of 1.5 million followers of TikTok.

Sarah shares, “I love traveling and exploring new places with Luffy, it makes my travel experiences so much more memorable when I get to share it with my best friend. With the plethora of pet-friendly stays offered by Airbnb Hosts, fur parents like myself and their babies can go on many more meaningful adventures together.”

Here are Luffy’s top Airbnb Stays for a pet-friendly getaway. Pet lovers seeking a unique vacation will also be thrilled to find that Luffy has included a few special stays where you’ll be welcomed by your Host – plus their dogs!

A farm stay with man-made lake in Pampanga

Just minutes away from the center of Pampanga, the Casita houses two rustic cottages, a spacious garden, small tents, hammocks, a swimming pool, and its most stunning feature – a man-made lake filled with floating lilies. This stay is the very picture of serenity for both you and your pooch!

A studio with a garden in Subic

Hosted by Tamara and her three dogs, Garden Nest is a dreamy abode with cozy rustic interiors within a two hours drive from Manila. The house is filled with novels for your reading pleasure and includes a hammock, an outdoor bathtub, and a small garden. It’s an ideal place if you’re looking to disconnect and spend more quiet time with your fur buddy.

A modern bungalow in Tagaytay

This Tagaytay modern bungalow is surrounded by mahogany and mango trees and is perfectly tucked in away from the city’s madding crowd. Ideal for a weekend getaway with family, friends, and even fur babies, the stay includes its very own barbecue pit in the garden where guests can enjoy a good grill feast and lounge the evening away.

A guest house in Bacolod

If you are seeking a rejuvenating stay to rest the mind and body, this Bacolod guest house is an absolute must-book. Curl up on the sofa with a favorite book or podcast, or wander around the house enjoying Host Mutya’s lovely artworks. The stay comes with seven friendly pets – four dogs and three cats – who will warmly welcome guests upon their arrival.

A beachfront loft in Palawan

Are you dreaming of a beach staycation with your pup? This beautiful Palawan loft has you covered with white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and coconut trees aplenty. Enjoy a slice of heaven right at your doorstep!

An eclectic chalet in Quezon

This charming chalet offers guests a tranquil stay high up in the mountains, where you’ll awake to the calm rustling of leaves and birds chirping. Enjoy the stylish interiors, private jacuzzi, and large outdoor patio for you and your pup to explore.

A hidden villa in Palawan

Tucked a short car ride away from the bustle of El Nido, Sampaguita Villa is the perfect hideaway offering both comfort and sustainable eco-friendly. It offers two bedrooms, and the master bedroom includes its own terrace overlooking a peaceful garden. Kick back and relax with your furry friend, or head out for a relaxing stroll together around Caalan village.

Note: All stays referenced are intended purely to inspire and illustrate.

[1] Based on Airbnb internal data measuring the increase in searches since the beginning of January 2021 versus the same time period in 2020.