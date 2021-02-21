‘Pag Active Ang Katawan, Active Ang Isipan – The Power of DepEd and MILO Champion Habit P.E. at Home

Exercise has the power to transform both our physical and mental well-being, regardless of age. Studies show that active kids are, in fact, better learners because physical activity helps enhances cognitive function; improving memory, behavior, concentration, and academic achievement. In other words, if kids nurture the daily habit of exercise and be physically active especially now the learning has turned online, they become more focused and attentive which leads to better academic performances.

On the other hand, inacitivity can lead to losing focus, memory, and finding multi-tasking a bit more difficult. Today, as children continue to adjust to distance learning and staying indoors, parents may also find it challenging to keep them active due to an increase in sedentary behavior. This, in turn, can impact kids’ physical, social, emotional, and mental well-being.

That is why MILO, in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) and under the MILO Home Court campaign, created MILO Champion Habit – a nationwide online P.E. at Home movement that encourages and guides children to build better habits and stay holistically healthy. Made into a 6-minute instructional video which parents can access for free on YouTube, the initiative is led by MILO Champions Alyssa Valdez and Japoy Lizardo who demonstrate four circuit exercises to develop kids’ speed, agility, strength, and power.

“As we continue to move forward with our Learning Continuity Plan, it is important for us at DepEd that we enable Filipino families, as well as the education sector, with the right tools and resources so that they can encourage their children to engage in physical activities and become better learners at school,” said DepEd Undersecretary Tonisito Umali. “We are delighted to partner with MILO through the MILO Champion Habit – P.E. at Home program, to advance our shared commitment in empowering the Filipino youth through sports and quality education.”

MILO Champion Habit was developed under the guidance of University of the Philippines – College of Human Kinetics (UP CHK). Revin Santos, an Assistant Professor of UP CHK and Exercise Physiologist, helped ensure that the drills were age-appropriate, safe, and can be properly executed in terms of form and technique for kids ages 7 to 13 to follow on their own.

MILO, together with DepEd and UP CHK, believes that pag active ang katawan, active ang isipan because physical activity improves blood circulation, as well as boosts mood, memory, coordination, and concentration. With MILO Champion Habit, parents are encouraged to take a more hands-on approach in keeping their kids active because it gives them more opportunities to do good in school and in different aspects of their lives with the benefits of habit formation centered around exercise. Along with drinking MILO that is filled with Champion Energy Nutrients, MILO Champion Habit allows them to be energized all throughout their online learning as they can take the exercise during their breaks to remove the slump from sitting all day.

“In terms of short-term benefits, children will get to enhance their metabolism, sleep, and attention because their source of energy mostly relies on movement,” shares Santos. “Aside from that, they will get to improve their coordination, reaction time, and balance, which are movement patterns that will sharpen their skills in various activities.”

Ultimately, integrating exercise in kids’ routines ensures holistic health because it helps them build discipline, confidence, and self-esteem. These are essential to perform well in school and manage social situations, especially now that mental health is being given more importance as children are limited to stay at home.

Santos also encourages for parents to find the most convenient time to exercise that will fit the family’s schedule and lifestyle given that we all have different situations in life. This is the vital role that parents need to play as they grow their children to become champions. Parents need to set a good example for their children to find exercise interesting and exciting.

When asked about the indications for parents to know if their child is growing holistically because of exercise, Santos says that there are many intrinsic and extrinsic components that influence their growth.

“Nonetheless, regular physical activity yields great potential to children’s minds and bodies as both operate in unison,” he notes. “But to specifically answer, in terms of skill, children would be more confident in trying or doing movements, activities, and sports. Another significant milestone is their child’s appreciation and understanding on the role of exercise in enhancing performance and maintaining long-term health and fitness.”

With this, MILO Champion Habit hopes to continue championing children’s holistic health as it corresponds to their well-roundedness and success in life.

“Social, emotional, and mental health is as important as physical health, that’s why we nurture a holistic approach when it comes to developing our sports programs,” says MILO Sports Executive Luigi Pumaren. “That’s why we co-created MILO Champion Habit with DepEd to encourage good habits among school children for their academic and extra-curricular performance, and of course, their holistic health.”

MILO Champion Habit is part of the MILO Home Court campaign that provides parents and their kids access to the resources they need to jumpstart and continue their sporting ambitions, even in the comfort of their own home.