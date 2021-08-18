At the top of its game: The Redmi Note 10S delivers winning performance at an accessible price

In today’s new normal, smart phones have become among the most essential gadgets for everyday living. From connecting with friends and family, keeping up with work through email and messaging apps, to streaming videos and playing games in our leisure time, smart phones now need to deliver more to help us challenge life’s boundaries.

So if you find that your current entry-level phone isn’t quite cutting it, now is the perfect time to upgrade to a mid-range phone with Xiaomi’s latest promo! In celebration of reaching 2 million Facebook followers and as a thank you to Xiaomi Fans for their continuous support, every purchase of the Redmi Note 10S now comes with a Mi Watch Lite worth PHP 2,499 for free from August 15 to 31!

When it comes to specs in its price range, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10S is definitely bringing its A-game to the table. And in the spirit of the Olympics, here are all the reasons why we would give the performance of the Redmi Note 10S a gold medal!

Power and Speed

Just like in boxing, you need a phone with power and speed to match your daily challenges. When it comes to processing, the Redmi Note 10S can definitely do some heavy lifting. Its powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset so it can definitely handle most apps, social media, and even provide a great experience for more serious gamers. The Redmi Note 10S also comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery keeps the device powered up throughout the day

And talking about speed, the Redmi Note 10S also has 33W fast charging capabilities that makes powering up a breeze!

Toughness

With phones used both in work and play, you need to make sure your smart phone has the durability to keep up with you. The Redmi Note 10S sports a Corning® Gorilla® Glass on the front makes it difficult to damage the device from drops or scratches. It is also IP53 certified, making it water, splash and dust resistant.

Artistry

While a lot of sports emphasize athleticism, let’s not forget the beauty and grace in the games. Just like in skateboarding, the Redmi Note 10S has quite a few tricks up its sleeve! When it comes to the creative side, the Redmi Note 10S come fully equipped to help you capture life’s moments through stunning images and videos with its the rear quad camera setup.

Featuring a 64MP main camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor, the Redmi Note 10S offers quality images from a variety of angles, while the 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 118° field of view allows users to capture group photos and landscape shots with ease.

The new Pro time-lapse mode works in adverse lighting conditions, so you never have to worry about whether the quality is compromised when the time-lapse transitions from day to night. But Redmi Note 10S doesn’t stop there – users who enjoy shooting at night will be thrilled with the device’s Night mode, which produces incredible night images as it automatically adjusts and enhances color and exposure.

The Redmi Note 10S also has a 6.43” FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay for vivid images and dual speakers for crisp sound, delivering an immersive viewing experience.

Priced at PHP 11,990, the Redmi Note 10S is available in the 8GB+128GB variant aand comes in three colors – Onyx Gray, Pebble White, and Ocean Blue. Please stay tuned to Xiaomi’s official website and information portal at https://www.mi.com/ph/, or follow their official Facebook or Instagram pages for other updates.