For goodness cake: The story of sweet resilience as told by Conti’s employees

Cake has always been a signature of Filipino celebrations—a symbol of gratitude for the life of others. It serves as a gift and a reminder that one’s existence is special; cake is a universal item of love and appreciation.

When the pandemic struck, many of us were restricted within our homes, and getting together is not as easy as before. But distance did not stop us from celebrating our loved ones through a round cake at the center of the dining table.

Thanks to the “pasabuy” effort that is born from the spirit of bayanihan and resiliency among Filipinos, buying did not have to be risky and difficult. Not only does it support small-time businesses, it also opened an earning opportunity for people who lost their jobs amidst the crisis.

Indeed, many businesses were affected by the quarantine. Conti’s is no different. The popular Bakeshop & Restaurant had to reassess the situation to gain back their footing. This was when they found out about the pasabuy diskarte that people started employing.

The idea inspired Conti’s to continue bringing delight to Filipinos. They wanted to do something for the growing community of pasabuyers who have been making a living out of doing all these shared deliveries.

That is how Conti’s brought the Delight Shoppers Program to a start. By training pasabuyers in the proper handling and proper delivery of their cake products, they not only opened a working opportunity for many Filipinos, but they also found a solution on how to reach more far-flung areas that they weren’t able to reach before.

The pasabuyers, now called the Delight Shoppers, continue to provide innovative service and delight to more Filipinos.

“This is a program we are truly proud of, it is a testament to Conti’s commitment to helping the community. We are here really to delight customers, and be able to share those memorable experiences with everyone,” quips Joey Reyes, President and CEO of Conti’s Bakeshop and Restaurant.

To date, Conti’s Delight shoppers number to about 75, and because of them, the cake goodness of Conti’s now reach the areas of Tacloban, La Union, and Quezon.

Conti’s released a video about the campaign’s beginnings, documenting the human stories behind the wonderful initiative.