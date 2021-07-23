The superb reasons why superfoods are super

Good health starts with what’s on one’s plate. Now that many have become more conscious of their health, they have also become more mindful of what they eat. And conversations about healthy eating would never be complete without a mention of superfoods.

With July being “Nutrition Month”, it’s just fitting to learn more about superfoods and why they have, in recent years, emerged as a great companion to every health journey. It’s best to start from the beginning – so, what are superfoods really?

Superfood is often hyped as “power food” or food that has exceptional nutritional density. Meaning, it is packed with nutrients even in small serving volumes yet low in calorie content. Mostly plant-based foods, superfoods provide substantial amounts of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals and offer multiple health benefits.

Health experts say that the benefits of eating superfood include improving nutrition, promoting good heart health, stabilizing blood sugars, and preventing some types of cancer.

Some plant-based foods that are considered as superfoods are dark leafy greens such as kale, root crops like beets, and whole grains like quinoa. To illustrate their health benefits, a single cup of kale has more vitamin C than an orange and contains seven times the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for vitamin K. It’s also a good source of minerals like calcium, potassium, and magnesium that many people are deficient in.

Beets are some of the best sources of nitrates, or compounds that convert to nitric acid in the body. Nitric acid plays an important role in improving blood flow, which may improve athletic performance and also lower blood pressure. Quinoa, meanwhile, is considered as a super crop by the United Nations for its high protein content. This superfood is also a complete protein, as it contains all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot make on its own.

The Harvard School of Public Health advises that regular consumption of superfoods still needs to be complemented with healthy living. Despite their popularity, superfoods should not be mistaken as cure-alls or miracles for any existing ailments. They should be incorporated into a proper diet and active lifestyle. While there is science that backs their health benefits, variety and moderation in your diet are required to enjoy optimum results.

