The superhero power of Beko’s PowerClean

0 comment

Vacuum cleaners are game changers in doing household chores. Using them is better and healthier because they absorb organisms and allergens that a broom and a dustpan can’t pick up. Vacuum cleaners are not only for floors. They can be used for couches, curtains, walls, staircases and many other surfaces.

But not all vacuum cleaners are created equal. There are vacuum cleaners that are a cut above the rest in terms of design, performance, battery life and durability.

Beko, Europe’s No. 1 Appliance Brand, provides technology solutions that can help make daily life easier. The Beko PowerClean cordless vacuum cleaner (VRT94929VI, VRT82821BV) redefines the category with its ergonomic design and powerful performance.

Find your new cleaning heroes in Beko’s new PowerClean vacuum cleaner. They are equipped with the latest technologies and the ability to tackle any surface to help make everyone’s daily cleaning routine easier and more hassle-free.

The Beko PowerClean vacuum cleaner is available in Grey or Green. It has an ergonomic foldable tube that can reach tough spots under the couch, bed, table and under hard-to-reach areas, thanks to ActiFlex technology.

It also has a 2-in-1 design, which allows it to be converted into a handheld device, and accessories, such as soft brush, elbow tool and crevice tool, to tackle every cleaning situation.

We’re very happy to bring Beko PowerClean cordless vacuum cleaner to the Philippines. It will enable people to live safer and more hygienic and make life easier for anyone who uses it,” said Beko Pilipinas Country Manager Gurhan Gunal.

Thanks to SelfStand, another special feature, the vacuum cleaner will stay upright when you stop halfway through.

The Beko PowerClean vacuum cleaner, when fully charged, has a 45-minute runtime so you can get the whole house done in one charge. The docking station will not only recharge the vacuum cleaner back up to the full 45 minutes in no time; it’s also the perfect place to store your cleaner when you’re not using it.

The PowerClean vacuum cleaner also has PerformCyclone technology, which delivers 165w of suction power for deep cleaning. This technology is also perfect for cleaning rugs and carpets.

Enjoy superior performance and practicality with Beko PowerClean vacuum cleaner.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

BRIA Homes honors its business partners with Its first-ever Virtual Annual Sales Awards

Team Orange 0 comments
More than a year after the pandemic hit the planet, we realize that there is no aspect of our existence that it has not impacted. Apart from upending life as…

The power women at the City of Firsts are paving the way for the next generation of female leaders

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Quezon City’s famed Araneta City takes pride in its legacy of giving first and memorable lifestyle and entertainment experiences for the past decades. The pioneer commercial district in Metro Manila…

Teleperformance supports the next generation of marketing professionals at STRATMARK

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Teleperformance Philippines continues to support youth education through its partnership with the Philippine Marketing Association during the recently held Strategic Marketing Conference for Students (StratMark). StratMark, the first major youth…

Here’s how moms on the go can prepare healthy and delicious food for the family, according to Saab Magalona-Bacarro

Team Orange 0 comments Home & Living
It goes without saying that the ongoing pandemic has been tough on everyone. However, with more time at home, parents have a unique opportunity to spend more quality time with…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone