The Toyota Sure Advantage: Turning your Dream Car into an Experience

From a quick ride around the city, much-awaited hangout with friends, to out-of-town trips and weekend getaways with family, everyone looks forward to relishing a wonderful driving experience. This is why Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), the country’s leading automotive company, created a gold standard for every product and service it gives to make each ride unforgettable.

Toyota Sure Advantage encapsulates the company’s commitment to making owning and maintaining one’s dream car an enriching experience, making sure every drive—whether it be for work or for leisure travel—is as smooth, hassle-free, and as enjoyable as possible.

What makes Toyota, Toyota.

Quality, durability, and reliability come with owning a Toyota, fulfilled through the Toyota Sure Advantage. TMP implements only the best practices in manufacturing and engineering, guaranteeing top-of-the-line quality with every vehicle and driving experience.

On top of delivering great value in all its products, Toyota makes mobility more accessible to Filipinos across the country. Both new and existing owners can enjoy worry-free ownership and the best service experience. From vehicle acquisition to maintenance, as well as getting the latest car accessories, owners are assured access to products and services through TMP’s myTOYOTA Android and iOS app and with more than 70 dealers and service centers nationwide.

How does owning your dream car at a great deal sound like? Toyota cars are within reach with Toyota Financial Services’ flexible financing packages tailored to meet varying needs. While you’re at it, you can travel with peace of mind with a dependable automotive insurance, Toyota Insure. Thinking of a vehicle upgrade? With Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, customers get only the best value when they trade in their older vehicle.

Eman Azur and Joanna Balidoy, Toyota Vios owners, shared their experiences travelling with their reliable vehicle: “We’ve been to Quezon, Subic, Tagaytay and Pampanga. In the six months that we’ve had our Vios, we never experienced any trouble even during long drives. Throughout our trips, we felt safe and assured that Toyota has got us covered every step of the way.”

Take it easy, it’s a Toyota

A brand’s legacy is built on trust achieved through many years of valuable service and reliable products. At Toyota, every car is manufactured with immense attention to detail to ensure every model will deliver the Toyota standard and will satisfy users’ needs.

“I’ve been a Toyota vehicle owner for more than 10 years,” shared Ana Marie Miranda-Bengco, a business owner. Her family owns different Toyota models including a Fortuner, an Altis, and a Grandia. “Having a Toyota makes life easier. All the vehicles are easy to maintain and deliver the performance we expected when we acquired the cars. We rarely need fixing or changing parts, and if there is a need to do so, spares are easily available, not to mention, budget-friendly,” she added.

Another Toyota satisfied owner, Joy Sibal, a digital marketer, shares that their family has been a big fan of Toyota. “Our family car, a Toyota Fortuner, has been with us since I was a kid. It stood the test of time well with proper care offered by the company. It’s also a great testament to how Toyota ensures quality cars and good service from day one,” she shares.

Through the Toyota Sure Advantage, Toyota owners are guaranteed each vehicle investment is worth the money, time, and effort and will last for generations.

A valuable, lasting experience

Driven by the “kaizen” philosophy, which means “continuous improvement”, TMP aims to consistently raise the bar and elevate its products and services to enrich the customer experience.

Toyota’s investment in long lasting experiences also includes future-proofing its product line. Incorporating technologies that matter, Toyota delivers vehicles that give highlight to safety and care for the environment. Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) technology enables cars like the Prius, Corolla Altis, and Corolla Cross to combine the power of a conventional gas engine and a self-charging electric motor that does not require plugging in charging stations. Models developed under the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) are engineered to ensure better agility, visibility and stability so owners can relax and make the most of their ride.

Toyota is also driven by the benefits of technological innovations most especially when it comes to the safety of its users. This is why its select models are equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, which are quality standards of safety designed to help the driver eliminate unsafe risks and conditions. Some features include a Dynamic Radar Cruise Control which uses radar technology to adjust speed and maintain safe distance from the vehicle in front; Lane Departure Alert which gives a signal when it detects veering from the lane to avoid road accidents; and Lane Tracing Assist which uses lines on the road and preceding vehicles to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane. All these and a whole lot more come standard on many new Toyota vehicles.

With a keen ear to customers’ needs, Toyota is able to develop models and services that will make owning a Toyota a wonderful experience and a sure advantage.