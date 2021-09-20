The Used releases ‘Heartwork’ Deluxe Edition

Rock icons The Used have shared a massive

collection of new songs with fans with the Deluxe Edition of their eighth studio album

‘Heartwork’! Released via Big Noise, this extended album features 11 new songs all

written during the original ‘Heartwork’ sessions.

A variety of collaborators including producer John Feldmann, co-writer Mark Hoppus

(Blink-182), guest artists Travis Barker, Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333), Caleb Shomo

(Beartooth) and more helped deliver this now 27-track album that simultaneously

showcases what made The Used emerge as one of the most prolific bands of the early

2000s as well as what has kept them at the forefront of the genre ever since.

“Not a moment of our time in the studio for the ‘Heartwork’ sessions was wasted,” shares

the band. “It seemed that every new day brought with it a song worth listening to.

Therefore, we are beyond proud to present to you all of the songs that didn’t make the

record; the entirety of the session.”

‘Heartwork’, originally released in 2020, arrived with the unbounded spirit of the pair of

platinum albums that first introduced The Used to the world, mixed with the dramatic air

of their gold-certified third, ‘Lies for the Liars’. The emotion, sincerity, and vulnerability

found on ‘The Used’ (2002) and ‘In Love and Death’ (2004) is more urgent and insistent

than ever on ‘Heartwork’, a diverse 16-song offering filled of self-examination,

hyper-literate exploration, political pyromania, and keenly self-aware yet unrestrained

whimsy.

In the first week of ‘Heartwork’’s release, the album landed #2 spots on both the Current

Alternative and Record Label Independent Album charts, #3 on both Current Rock and

Top Current Album charts as well as landing in the Billboard Top 200 at the #87 spot. As

for the Southeast Asia region, singles from ‘Heartwork’ made international playlisting on

Apple Music, KKBOX, and landed on Spotify Asia’s coveted New Music Friday

playlists across the region. Tracks like “The Lighthouse (feat. Mark Hoppus)” were added

to top radio stations including Power 98 (Singapore), Fly FM (Malaysia), and Kristal FM

(Brunei), and the album was featured on notable media outlets such as Bandwagon

(Asia), Pop Inquirer (Philippines), Rolling Stone India, Republika (Indonesia), Medcom

(Indonesia) and Headbangkok (Thailand).

Established in 2000, The Used was brought to life and have since released a collection of

albums that pioneered the scene of emo rock. High energy live shows, gut wrenching

relatable lyrics, and melodies that blended pop sensibility and hard rock was the perfect

combination to make an everlasting impression on fans globally.

The Used are Bert McCracken (Vocals), Jepha (Bass), Dan Whitesides (Drums) and Joey

Bradford (Guitar).

The Used are currently on the road with co-headliners Coheed and Cambria. The

all-outdoor run also includes the electrifying pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar on most

dates with rising alt-pop star carolesdaughter on select dates. In addition to this

co-headline run, The Used will be performing at Four Chord Music Festival in Washington,

PA as well as Rebel Rock Festival in Orlando, FL this September.

For a full list of tour dates and more details on how to purchase tickets, please visit

theused.net.