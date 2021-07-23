THE WITCHER: Nightmare of the Wolf premieres worldwide on August 23, 2021

The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir — a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.

‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ is written and produced by Beau DeMayo and co-produced by ‘The Witcher’ Showrunner and Executive Producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Studio Mir’s Kwang Il Han who is also directing.

Voice cast includes:

JAPANESE:

Vesemir Yuuya Uchida

Tetra Mie Sonozaki

Deglan Masafumi Kimura

Lady Zerbst Yukari Nozawa

ENGLISH:

Vesemir Theo James

Tetra Lara Pulver

Deglan Graham McTavish

Lady Zerbst Mary McDonnell