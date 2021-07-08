Think Genuinely Natural Is Out of Your Reach? Not Anymore!

Local natural brand Human Nature has a new product line called “Pure & Sure” and it’s purely good, surely safe, and definitely affordable!

Let’s be honest. What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the words “natural” and “clean”? I don’t know about you but to me, it screams ~*rich*~.

But really, who says natural should be expensive? Not Human Nature.

Natural products should be available, accessible, and affordable for all, especially now when being healthy should be our top priority. We need to be more mindful not just of what we put in our body but also what we put on it—after all, our skin is our first line of defense against germs, bacteria, and viruses.

What’s good for you doesn’t have to be pricey. You deserve the best without breaking the bank. You don’t have to choose between affordable and safe anymore because now, you can have both!

Save money without sacrificing your health with Human Nature Pure and Sure! Made out of purely the good stuff, Pure and Sure is Human Nature’s newest and most affordable line of genuinely natural everyday essentials that offers safe and effective hygiene benefits without the harmful chemicals—at a fraction of the cost!* I mean, what else can we ask for?

Meet our first batch of products (More to come soon!) full of healthy, natural ingredients that are worth buying:

Stay safe while you’re out! Avoid viruses without exposing yourself to harmful chemicals like triclosan with the 100% Natural Human Nature Pure and Sure Lemon Squeeze Hand Sanitizer (P52.75) clinically proven to kill 99.99% of germs with 60% alcohol content that meets the recommended standard for alcohol content in sanitizers by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Pocket-sized and easy to carry, it provides gentle, effective, and non-drying protection while letting you bask in the refreshing and uplifting summery scent of lemon.

You’re in good hands! Unlike regular hand soaps, the handy-dandy 99.75% Natural Human Nature Pure and Sure Grapefruit Squeeze Hand Soap (P149.75) is completely free from harmful triclosan and other toxic ingredients. Instead, it contains gentle, plant-derived cleansers that will leave your skin soft, smooth, and smelling like grapefruit. Now, you can wash your hands without worrying about dryness and skin damage anymore!

Looking for some good, clean love for your privates? Stay fresh, clean, and irritation-free with 99.75% Natural Human Nature Pure and Sure Fresh Bloom Feminine Wash. Free from harmful chemicals, it gently cleans with mild plant-based cleansers and moisturizes with aloe vera for that delicate, non-toxic, and pH-balanced rinse.

Feel good after every wash with 99.75% Natural Human Nature Pure and Sure Cool Fresh Tea Feminine Wash (P134.75) infused with soothing botanicals that give a cooling sensation to make you feel refreshed and recharged on hot summer days.

With Pure and Sure, you don’t just get a good deal—you get the guarantee of the strictest standards for naturalness, human safety, and environmental responsibility. Human Nature has been successful in introducing high-quality Philippine-made natural products in the market for the past 12 years. Next on our agenda is to make it even more accessible and affordable for everyone to enjoy.

More Filipinos deserve to be free from harmful chemicals because everyone deserves good health. With Human Nature Pure and Sure, we’re one step closer to that goal.

Note: All prices are subject to change after the release of this article.