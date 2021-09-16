Midas Hotel and Casino remains the top choice of essential bookers in Pasay

Now that Metro Manila is in GCQ, the flow of OFW, returning Philippine residents or balikbayans, foreign nationals, and essential stay bookers continues.

One of the challenges for these essential bookers is finding a hotel that fits their needs, especially for the completion of their quarantine period. One boutique hotel in Pasay offers a wealth of reasons why they remain to be the preferred choice of guests undergoing the required confinement.

Find out how these following key points make luxury boutique Midas Hotel and Casino stay on top of essential bookers’ preferred hotels:

1. DOT Safety Seal certification. The hotel follows the minimum safety protocols set by the Department of Tourism (DOT). With this comes the various measures that the hotel implements to keep guests and staff safe. One of these measures is the use of the StaySafe.ph application. In addition to this, the hotel provides sanitizers in key areas as well as signages that work as reminders to guests to keep safety at bay. The Safety Seal also provides peace of mind on the part of its guests.

2. Proximity to the airport. The hotel’s proximity to the airport is another factor why guests continue to choose Midas Hotel and Casino. The hotel, which is just 11 minutes away from the airport, also offers a shuttle service to arriving bookers. Its chauffeurs are equipped with the necessary PPE and arrive in a vehicle with partitions and sanitizer for its passengers.

3. Flavorful dishes. Guests mesmerized by the hotel’s flavorful dishes ensure they share their experience via a Google review. M. Geva, who recently ordered a Midas Burger said “A must try, Midas Burger! Been eating burgers around the globe but this one is phenomenal.” The burger, which comes with potato chips and coleslaw on the side, is one of the hotel’s delicious treats.

4. Spacious rooms and comfortable linens. A must-have on every essential booker’s checklist, expansive rooms, and soft linens help guests have a relaxing hotel stay. The hotel’s rooms are also cleaned and sanitized for the guests’ peace of mind and safety.

5. Accommodating staff. Warm and friendly staff awaits guests who need help from airport transfers to the check-out period. Although this may sound like a staple to bookers in the country, a guest-first attitude and tech-savvy approach are just some of the key traits that set this hotel’s staff apart. They’re also trained and equipped in handling sanitation all over the hotel, from the lobby up to the guest rooms. In his Google Review, A. Sardito claimed “Clean, accommodating staff and I did enjoy my whole 10-day stay. Highly recommended.”

Book a room today though this link for essential stays or call the hotel’s reservations team at +63 7902-0100 or email at info@midashotelandcasino.com for more details. For takeaway orders for pick-up or delivery, call 09175217853 (Globe) or 09985626474 (Smart) or contact Ms. Je-Ann Dela Cruz at 09175654712 or jessica.delacruz@midashotelandcasino.com for more info.