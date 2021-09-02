This multi-cooker actually helps prevent diabetes

Is rice your favorite food? You are not alone. It’s our staple food as Filipinos. But did you know that a frighteningly large portion of the calories and sugar that we eat comes from rice? Yikes!

However, making major changes to your diet can sometimes seem very overwhelming. But don’t worry, instead of making big changes, you can start by doing the simplest thing. Simply invest on this appliance that actually lowers the sugar in your rice: Toshiba, the world’s leading manufacturer of artisanal home and lifestyle solutions makes cooking healthier rice possible by its Low Sugar Multi-Cooker (SRP: P13,195.00).

“This is a great example of how technology can be utilized to make people’s lives not just more convenient, but to also improve their health,” says Annalyn Devilles, Toshiba Lifestyle Philippines’ Small Domestic Appliances Product Manager. “Our Low Sugar Multicooker is proof of our commitment to create innovations that are truly relevant to the needs of our customers. This product was developed to create an impact in improving the nutrition and — in the long term — the quality of life of our customers.”

The Toshiba 1.0L Low Sugar Multi-Cooker is an innovative appliance that has ‘Healthy Rice Function.’ This is certified to effectively reduce sugar in rice by up to 35%. This cooker’s optimal simmering process with 58% increase in Healthy Digestive Resistant Starch, your rice is cooked in the right temperature enough to break down and drain its starch content.

Whether you want to cook congee, quick cook rice, white rice, brown rice, gaba rice, sticky rice, or mixed rice, this multicooker has got you covered. It allows you to have tasty and healthy meals and lets you enjoy a wide variety and healthy cooking options that is perfect for you and your family.

Its 24-hour preset timer function automatically cooks your rice in case you’d get your hands busy preparing other meal. You can also choose the “Keep Warm” 3D Heating Induction Technology Function, so your rice is always warm when you serve it. On top of its multiple functions, this Low Sugar Multi-Cooker is also made with Japanese Binchotan non-stick charcoal coated pot so you can be sure of the highest standards of quality and durability that goes into each perfectly cooked pot of rice.

“We continue on our commitment of being a premier consumer electronics company which manufactures and sells innovative and technologically-advanced products as it endeavors to improve the quality of life within the global community.” Annalyn Devilles, Toshiba Lifestyle Philippines’ Small Domestic Appliances Product Manager.

Healthy eating can help you prevent, control, and even reverse health complications such as diabetes. While you really do need to pay attention to some of your food choices, you can still enjoy your favorite treats and meal as long as you plan properly, and limit hidden sugar. The secret key is moderation and using the appropriate and helpful tools or method to keep your balanced diet on track and off the pitfall.