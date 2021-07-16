This Superfood is Your Next Immunity-Boosting Essential

What started out as a home remedy has now grown into a highly regarded immunity booster! Ginger, or Salabat, has been a staple among generations of Filipino households, commonly used when someone gets the flu or has a cold. But, salabat doesn’t just have to be taken when you’re feeling under the weather. It is a superfood that actually protects your immunity for the long haul and is even best taken consistently. Its native ginger base, locally called luyang dilaw, is able to provide some serious benefits to your overall health. Here are some reasons why you should include salabat in your diet.

It’s an antioxidant. Salabat contains gingerol, a natural antioxidant that fights free radicals, which are linked to causing multiple illnesses, such as diabetes and heart disease. Some studies also show that gingerol can be just as effective as ascorbic acid! It’s anti-inflammatory. Due to its antimicrobial properties, salabat can help regulate the spread of infection, treat infections and diseases, while making you feel a bit more physically relieved. It helps with hypertension. Ginger naturally regulates blood pressure levels and eases circulation, through releasing calcium channel blockers and ACE inhibitors. It soothes digestion and even helps with long-term digestive health problems, such as hyperacidity or acid reflux. Its gingerol content stores polyphenols that relieve your stomach of irritation and contractions.

Make boosting your immunity a daily routine with Sanlo Premium Salabat — made locally with the powerful and spicy taste of true ginger. The aromatic and sweet and spicy taste of Sanlo Premium Salabat will keep you feeling relaxed, while boosting your immune system naturally. What makes Sanlo Premium Salabat special is that it’s made from native ginger, harvested from Mount Banahaw in Dolores, Quezon.

Since its launch in 2012, the ginger brew has been meticulously perfected by Mount Banahaw’s local cooperative that has grown from 30 to 600 people thanks to Sanlo Premium Salabat’s explosive growth. Sanlo Premium Salabat is made all-natural — free from pesticides and fertilizers, so you can maximize the benefits of the ginger, while getting the best taste.

Experience Sanlo Premium Salabat’s latest variant that blends the flavors of luyang dilaw with the vitamin-packed malunggay to nourish your hair and skin. Supercharge your immunity-boosting routine with Sanlo Premium Salabat’s other four variants: Original Pure Ginger, Turmeric, Honey, and Oregano.