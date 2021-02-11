This Valentine’s Day, fall for all kinds of love stories on HBO GO

Work HBO GO into your V-Day Celebrations by catching these unforgettable feature films and shows.

Adventure of The Ring

Based on mathematician and author Lai I-Wei’s romance novel Ring of the Day, Adventure of the Ring tells the stories of different couples who come in contact with an engagement ring. Starring Chris Wang (“Time Traveler”, “Love Family”) as Yi-Zhi, a baseball-loving actuary, and Allison Lin (HBO Asia Original “The World Between Us”, “Family Time”) as Lisa, his free-spirited flight attendant girlfriend, the adventure begins on the morning of Yi-Zhi’s meticulously planned proposal when he misplaces the ring on the train. While the search for the ring continues, Yi-Zhi and Lisa re-examine their future and what love means to them as the ring travels through the hands of other couples and impacts their lives.

The Notebook

In Seabrook, North Carolina in the 1940s, teenaged debutante Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams) and local boy Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) spend one passionate, carefree summer together and deeply in love. But when the summer ends, war and duty separate the young couple. Today, an elderly man (James Garner) visits a nursing home to read from his notebook to a woman (Gena Rowlands) whose memory is fading. As he spins a tale of two young lovers with their whole lives before them, his beloved Allie relives a long-ago passion that has never died, an unbreakable bond between two ordinary people rendered extraordinary by the strength, power, and beauty of true love.

The Time Traveler’s Wife

What if you suddenly, unpredictably and uncontrollably traveled through time? Life can be harrowing for a time traveler, but in this romance about the victory of love over age and time, life is even more challenging for The Time Traveler’s Wife. Clare (Rachel McAdams) has been in love with Henry (Eric Bana) her entire life. She believes they are destined to be together, even though she never knows when they will be separated: Henry is a time traveler—cursed with a rare genetic anomaly that causes him to live his life on a shifting timeline, skipping back and forth through the years with no control. Despite the fact that Henry’s travels force them apart with no warning, and never knowing when they will be reunited, Clare desperately tries to build a life with her one true love.

Unpregnant

Seventeen-year-old Veronica never thought she’d want to fail a test—that is, until she finds herself staring at a piece of plastic with a blue plus. With a promising college-bound future now disappearing before her eyes, Veronica considers a decision she never imagined she’d have to make. This never-taken-lightly decision leads her on a 1000-mile hilarious road trip to New Mexico over three days with her ex-best friend, Bailey where they discover sometimes the most important choice you’ll make in life is who your friends are.

Dolittle

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Robert Downey Jr.), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

We Bare Bears: The Movie

When the bears’ love of food trucks and viral videos gets out of hand, it catches the attention of the menacing Agent Trout from the National Wildlife Control, who pledges to restore the “natural order” by separating them forever. Chased from their home, Grizz decides there’s only one thing they can do to find refuge – move to Canada! The Bears embark on an epic road trip filled with new friends, dangerous obstacles, and massive parties. But most importantly, the perilous journey will force the Bears to face how they first met and became brothers, in order to keep their family bond from splitting apart.

Marley and Me

Soon after their wedding, John Grogan (Owen Wilson) and Jenny Grogan (Jennifer Aniston) relocate to southern Florida where they take on jobs as reporters for competing newspapers. When John senses Jenny contemplating motherhood, they decide to adopt a dog. From a little of newborn Labrador Retrievers, they choose Marley – who immediately proves to be handful. However, despite all his rambunctious behavior, Marley soon becomes an indispensable part of John and Jenny’s growing family.

The Twilight Saga

Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) has always been a little bit different. Never one to run with the crowd, Bella never cared about fitting in with the trendy girls at her Phoenix, Arizona high school. When her mother remarries and Bella chooses to live with her father in the rainy little town of Forks, Washington, she doesn’t expect much of anything to change. But things do change when she meets the mysterious and dazzlingly beautiful Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson). For Edward is nothing like any boy she’s ever met. He’s nothing like anyone she’s ever met. He’s intelligent, witty, and a vampire. As they grow closer, more forces at play try to pull them apart. Can a vampire and mortal truly find love?

