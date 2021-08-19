Three cheers for Tech Thursdays with OPPO on Shopee Gadget Zone: Weekly discounts, promos, vouchers, and more!

OPPO will be giving you more reasons to celebrate the weekend earlier than you expected! Starting August 19, the global smart device brand will be offering exclusive discounts and vouchers every week through Shopee Gadget Zone’s Tech Thursdays.

Enjoy up to 48% off on all OPPO gadgets, including best-selling Reno Series and A Series smartphones, as well as accessories like OPPO Enco X and OPPO Band B1, every Thursday! Plus, shoppers can look forward to special vouchers, including Php200 off on OPPO purchases with a minimum spend of Php 9,999, and a Shopee-wide 10% off voucher for purchases up to Php500.

On top of all these offers, OPPO and Shopee will kick things off on August 19 with additional deals! Starting with their livestream at 12noon, viewers can win up to PHP 500 vouchers, which can be redeemed with a minimum spend of PHP 9,999. On the same day, shoppers can also get a Php100 voucher for OPPO purchases with a minimum spend of Php3999.

Stay up-to-date on the latest gadgets and the best offers from OPPO through Shopee’s weekly shopping event!

To learn more, visit OPPO’s official website at www.oppo.com/ph or via the official Facebook page at OPPO Philippines.