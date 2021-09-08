Three Shopee Sellers Gear Up for 9.9 Super Shopping Day to Scale their Business

The current global situation brought about significant lifestyle changes: more people are working from home, consumers are shopping online for their convenience, and business owners are transitioning to online and e-commerce platforms to stay afloat. Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, shares three sellers who found success online with Shopee and how they are preparing for the much-anticipated 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

Obra Ni Juan: Supporting Employees and their Families

Obra Ni Juan, a local clothing store, halted their operations inside a leading mall when the pandemic hit. They decided to shift to online selling to continue their business, launching their Shopee store last June 2021. Obra Ni Juan started to make their products available to a bigger and wider audience while continuously generating sales even with their physical stores being closed. “Because of Shopee, our employees are able to continue providing for their families despite these trying times.”

They are content with the Shopee Seller experience as Shopee provided them with an assigned Incubation Manager who guides them through the onboarding process and supports them in maximizing the different tools they can use to increase sales and foot traffic. With 9.9 approaching, Obra Ni Juan says, “We are bolstering our stocks for our existing products and we have been continuously preparing new items and designs to offer to our Shopee customers. We will also utilize other Shopee marketing incentives such as free Shopee Ad Credits; which leads to clicks that are converted to actual sales and continue to utilize the available marketing tools to scale our business.”

Cleanstar: Building Customer Loyalty

Cleanstar is a one-stop shop for all dental floss needs that supplies affordable, innovative, and high-quality dental floss pick products. During the early stages of their business, they saw Shopee as an opportunity to extend their reach. “By regularly attending the online webinars organized by Shopee and accessing helpful resources on educational hubs, we managed to set up our Shopee online store. The key is utilizing everything that Shopee offers and to just be consistent in what you are doing.”

Cleanstar leverages Shopee Live and In-App Business Insights the most. “Through Shopee Live, we can discuss our product line to our customers and also educate people regarding oral health which helped us gain more followers. Through In-app Business Insights, we also get to monitor the overall performance and health of our store through data and inform us on which aspects we can improve on, and allows us to reply to customers’ feedback about our products. It’s really humbling to see the growth in our follower numbers, and how they give feedback every time they order.”

With the number of orders they were receiving, Cleanstar eventually decided to hire a team just for fulfilling Shopee orders. This coming 9.9, Cleanstar is preparing its stocks early to fulfill orders without the hassle. They also put up ads on the site to improve the visibility of the products.

Martipaps Gift Shop: Increased Daily Orders

Martipaps Gift Shop started selling on Shopee in 2016. They sell various kinds of toys from building blocks and toy cars to mini kitchen sets and pop-up tent playhouses. In the past, they used to do meet-ups and pick-ups, but it took up too much time. “The time spent on doing meet-ups was transformed by selling on Shopee because of its free shipping and Shopee guarantee. A door-to-door cash-on-delivery service where buyers can feel at ease with their purchase. Martipaps saw an increase in sales as they managed to save time on doing meet-ups to focus on managing their store on Shopee.”

Ever since joining Shopee, her orders grew from one shipment a day to about 100 packages daily. She encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to try being a Shopee seller. “Start small. Start from the things you love, because if you love what you are doing you will never get tired of it. You will look for more exciting things, improvements, and additions to make your shop better. Utilize all the tools that Shopee offers – they are like helping hands that can support us to succeed in the online selling business.”

Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day

The Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day is one of the much-anticipated sales of the year. Aside from cost-saving deals, Filipinos can enjoy added rewards and convenience by going cashless with ShopeePay. It is an all-in-one e-wallet that shoppers can use to Buy Load, Pay Bills, and Scan to Pay at thousands of merchants nationwide. This September 9, users can enjoy exclusive ShopeePay promotions such as up to 50% cashback on bills payment; up to 50% off on mobile load; and ShopeePay ₱1 Deals from Puregold, Seaoil, Potato Corner, and many more.