Three Things You Didn’t Know You Can Do With ShopeePay

Can’t go out? No problem! With ShopeePay, not only can you pay for your online shopping purchases, you can also buy load and pay your bills right in the comfort of your home. With more brands, sellers, and shoppers embracing digitalization, ShopeePay makes it easier and more convenient for Filipinos to embrace the cashless lifestyle and maximize the power of digital payment alternatives.

With a growing network of partners, ShopeePay lets you do more with just a few taps. In addition to safe and secure digital payments, ShopeePay also offers users coins cashback for bills payments, discounted mobile load & data, ₱1 deals from select establishments, and other promos.

Buy Load

With discounted load and data offers every day, stay connected with loved ones while staying on a budget. Enjoy 10% off on Globe, Smart, TM, TNT, and other networks when paying through ShopeePay. To buy load and data, simply click the “Load & Bills” icon and select network. Enter the details and choose the amount of load to purchase.

Pay Bills

Settle bills anytime and anywhere while getting up to 25% cashback with ShopeePay. Pay billers such as Meralco, Maynilad, PLDT, Globe, BPI Credit Cards, and more. For bill payments, go to the “Load and Bills” icon and tap the type of bill to pay. Select a biller and key in the necessary information before selecting ShopeePay as a mode of payment. You will receive a confirmation once payment is successful.

Grab Exclusive ShopeePay ₱1 Deals

Get ₱1 Deals for groceries, gas, food, and many more. Just visit Deals Near Me on the Shopee app and purchase deals for as low as P1. When you’re at the store, just scan the ShopeePay QR code and the discount will be automatically applied to your transaction. With a growing number of ShopeePay partner merchants like Puregold, Puremart, Seaoil, Potato Corner, and many others, it’s now possible to make safe and cashless transactions in establishments when purchasing daily essentials.

Users can easily activate their ShopeePay wallet in one minute in the Shopee app and conveniently top-up their ShopeePay wallet through their debit card, online banking, or over-the-counter payment partners to get access to exclusive ShopeePay promotions.

Learn how to pay for your bills from this helpful guide https://shopee.ph/m/bills-payment.

For more information about ShopeePay, and its perks and benefits, visit https://shopee.ph/m/shopee-pay.