Tickets to star-studded “Kapamilya Strong” event gone in one day on KTX.PH

0 comment

All tickets to the anticipated “Kapamilya Strong” event of ABS-CBN on Friday (February 26) have been claimed, a day after it was announced by the Kapamilya network.

Fans were quick to show their love and support by grabbing tickets on ktx.ph to witness Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, Francine Diaz, Donny Pangilinan, Arjo Atayde, and Gary Valenciano ink new contracts with ABS-CBN. They also have the chance to be featured on the video wall of the event as virtual audience.

Viewers will also witness special surprises for the stars from people close to their hearts, as well as a grand warm welcome from ABS-CBN executives.

Meanwhile, the “Kapamilya Strong” event and the media conference after the contract signing will also be streamed simultaneously on the Facebook pages of ABS-CBN and Star Magic, as well as on iWantTFC.

Even fans abroad can witness their favorite Kapamilya stars ark another milestone in their career through livestreaming on TFC IPTV on February 26. Meanwhile, there will be a delayed airing on TFC Cable and Satellite on February 27 in the US, Canada, Latin America, Saudi, London, (10:30 pm PST), Rome, Hong Kong, Singapore (11:30 pm), and in Guam on March 1, 1:30 am. The event will also be available on TFC IPTV Video-On Demand starting February 28.

Don’t forget to show the love for MayWard, Francine, Donny, Arjo, and Gary by watching “Kapamilya Strong” and tweeting #KapamilyaStrong on social media this Friday (February 26).

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

GCash launches QR on Demand, the newest way to transfer money

Team Orange 0 comments
GCash, the undisputed leader and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, launches QR on Demand, a new money transfer feature that allows for more security and convenience for its users,…

The New Spider-Man Movie Has an Official Title

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Columbia Pictures has just revealed the official title of the newest Spider-Man live-action film: Spider-Man: No Way Home, coming to Philippine cinemas soon. Watch the announcement trailer below:

Quarantine discoveries online that performance smartphones like the vivo Y31 will teach us

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
A year into the quarantine and most Filipinos turned to one thing that kept them updated, connected and entertained: the internet. From learning a new recipe to participating in “new…

Xiaomi Philippines announces the release of Mi 11, Mi Vacuum Cleaner G10 and Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes- AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Global technology leader Xiaomi today announced the release of Mi 11 in the Philippines during a local online livestream earlier today. The latest flagship in its popular Mi smartphone lineup…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone