Tier One Entertainment, WWF-Philippines launch ‘evergreen’ hoodie for the planet

By virtue of being in the video game industry, our work at Tier One Entertainment constantly revolves around new worlds. While these fantastical worlds are all digital and fictional, there is only one world that is real—and that’s our planet, Earth.

Video games shouldn’t just be an escape from reality, that’s why the opportunity to work with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines is something we couldn’t refuse. Online sports can also be an effective platform to increase awareness on environmental issues. Both Tier One and WWF believe that gamers can be allies in building back the balance with nature.

We decided that the best way to both raise awareness and give back to the planet would be to incorporate WWF-Philippines into our merchandise line. And that’s why we’re proud to announce the Tier One x WWF-Philippines hoodie.

The Tier One x WWF hoodie will be sold on our Lazada storefront, BLCKBOX. Proceeds from hoodie sales will support WWF-Philippines’ conservation initiatives.

Not only that, but this hoodie (much like how we hope the Earth will be) is evergreen. That means it is the first item in the Tier One merchandise to not be part of a limited drop, and will be available for purchase all year round.

“I’ve always wanted an avenue and platform to give back to the planet, and this partnership with WWF is perfect for that. I want to give gamers the chance to show that we care, and we can contribute towards efforts to save the planet. After all, it’s the only one we’ve got, so we should love and care for it,” said Tryke Gutierrez, CEO of Tier One Entertainment

We believe that no contribution is too small when it comes to helping out the environment. We invite you to drop by our Lazada store and Level Up for the planet!

Let’s work together to protect our planet, our one shared home!