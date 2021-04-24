Tier One to launch gaming reality show “The Gaming House”

Tier One Entertainment was established in 2017 with the goal of bringing the next generation of superstars and celebrities through digital influencing. Streamers, vloggers, Instagram icons, and more have risen to stardom, not just in the gaming space, but in the mainstream as well, thanks in part to an increased interest in gaming in recent years.

Tier One has scouted, developed, and produced dozens of stars, among which are the likes of Wrecker, Christine Samson, and Dexie Diaz. With the Triple A program, Tier One also continues to train hundreds of streamers, with shoutcasters, pro players, and cosplayers on the rise as well. With a comprehensive support infrastructure and backend network, reputation in the scene, and vision to build top tier products, Tier One is the prime company to bring our next big idea to life.

Now, for the first time ever, Tier One is opening its doors to everyone. They are happy to bring you: The Gaming House. Ten gaming influencer hopefuls, living under one roof. Only one will come out with the chance to take their seat among the stars. They envision The Gaming House to be the Big Brother of the gaming industry. Who will have what it takes to be Truly Top Tier?

“Being a Tier One Talent requires a long list of skills, values, and qualities. This doesn’t come as a surprise to me as Tier One’s co-founder Alodia Gosiengfiao has set a gold standard for being a talent in gaming and that’s what we want to follow in this company. She is the epitome of what a Tier One talent is, she is an embodiment of the words Truly Top Tier. In our pursuit to find more talents who can follow her path or who will create their own path and help contribute to the recognition of the gaming industry and the Tier One brand, we will be launching The Gaming House, a reality show that may lead us to find the next Tier One talent,” says Tryke Gutierrez, CEO and Co-founder

The Gaming House is a first-of-its-kind venture for the local scene, and especially for Tier One. But keeping the Truly Top Tier spirit, they’re excited to see how this new and ambitious venture will shake up the industry as a whole.

Expect mechanics and other details to be announced on Tier One social media channels soon.