TikTok and Globe Celebrate the Creativity of Local Content Creators

TikTok has helped millions of Filipinos embrace their creative side through their massively popular social media platform. That is why TikTok, together with Globe and TM, recently hosted the first-ever TikTok Awards PH 2021, intended to celebrate and recognize the unique flair and style of the best TikTok creators in the Philippines.

To continue to inspire Filipinos to showcase their talents through the app, Globe and TM launched various challenges for people to join in on the fun and show off their own creativity.

For Globe Postpaid customers, join the #GPLAN spoof challenge so you can win awesome prizes like Dyson Supersonic™ hairdryer, GCash worth P10,000, and more! Upload your #GPLAN Challenge entry from July 24-31, 2021.

GoSHARE your discoveries and join Globe Prepaid’s #GlobeVirtualHangouts challenge when you use Go+99, which gives you 8GB of data for all sites and unli all-net texts for 7 days. Plus, an extra 8GB for your choice of GoSHARE apps.

Join and duet with SB19, Andrea Brillantes, Donnalyn Bartolome, and Riva Quenery sa #TMDobleDekada TikTok Challenge for a chance to win doble-dobleng prizes up to P5,000 worth of GCash, 500 TM Rewards Points plus SB19, Alden Richards, and more TM ambassador posters. Just register to EZ99 Doble Freebie via TM App and show your Tiktok Skillz Ka-TM!

Globe At Home subscribers can also join in the fun! Home Prepaid WiFi customers can subscribe to the HOMETIKTOK15 promo, which gives you an additional 2GB for browsing and uploading on TIKTOK the entire day, on top of their HOMESURF199 PROMO. Globe At Home Postpaid customers can enjoy up to 25mbps with UNLI FIBER UP 1699, so they can win at home with the family. To create your entertaining videos on TikTok at home, make sure to join the #NoonAtNgayonWIFIStories, and #WinsAtHome Challenge!

To excite you on the possible content you can create on TikTok, relive the highlights on the TikTok Awards PH TikTok account! Or you can watch the entire event on TikTok’s Facebook or YouTube page.

“Continuing our mission to uplift Filipinos’ quality of life amidst these trying times, Globe and TM are happy to support TikTok and to celebrate our customers who use the platform as a creative outlet to express themselves and inspire others through this event.” said Chelo Flores, Director for Video and Music Squad of Get Entertained Tribe at Globe Telecom.

“TikTok is proud to have partnered with Globe and TM in showcasing and appreciating all Pinoy talent in our very first TikTok Awards Philippines 2021. The event served as a platform to honor and encourage our diverse community of creators to continue producing exciting and meaningful content on TikTok,” added Celina Tan, TikTok PH Marketing Manager.

Globe’s initiatives to highlight the fantastic creative possibilities through TikTok are part of its efforts to elevate the digital experiences of Filipinos at home. Through social media platforms like TikTok, you can enjoy new ways to connect, pursue your passions and even discover new things to love!