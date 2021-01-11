TikTok has officially turned over its US$150,000 donation to the Philippine National Red Cross in support of the organization’s disaster relief efforts.

This is part of TikTok’s #TikTokTogetherPH initiative, where a total of US$300,000 was committed to support select partner organizations with their typhoon relief programs, as well as a fundraising concert featuring top local artists and the app’s content creators.

In photo are Philippine Red Cross Secretary General Elizabeth Zavalla and Chairman and CEO Sen. Richard Gordon. According to Philippine National Red Cross, the funds will be used for food, shelter and medical assistance for those who were affected by the recent typhoons.