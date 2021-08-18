Tips for a Cheerful Life SMDC builds a happy, healthy, safe and thriving community in Pampanga

“One of the best ways to make yourself happy is to make other people happy. One of the best ways to make other people happy is to be happy yourself.” Author Gretchen Rubin couldn’t have said it better in her NY Times bestseller The Happiness Project. Picture yourself being filled with joy every single day and watch your happiness multiply manifold. But what does it take to be happy?

Leading real estate developer SMDC, with its string of successful developments all over the country, is bringing happiness to the progressive city of Mabalacat, Pampanga — its sustainable, master-planned house and lot community for the modern Filipino family, a testament to SMDC’s continuous evolution and commitment to make the Philippines a nation of homeowners. With the completion of SMDC Cheerful Homes in Pampanga, Mabalacat is set to become a sought-after address in the north.

“It is not a daily increase, but a daily decrease. Hack away at the inessentials.” – Bruce Lee

In this harried world, convenience is everything. More free time for yourself and your family, better access to services, and higher quality of lifestyle leads to a better, happier life.

SMDC Cheerful Homes has been planned to strip away one of life’s inessentials: the toil of traffic and long travel, which results to less quality time for your loved ones.

SMDC Cheerful Homes has a community commercial center integrated into the development, which means life’s essentials are literally just right outside of your doorstep. In addition, the development’s strategic location allows easy access to the international airport and all the major expressways, so you can reach any destination faster. The Clark International Airport, Clark Green City, the NLEX-SCTEX-TPLEX, key destinations like malls, schools, banks, and offices are just within reach so you can enjoy a truly convenient lifestyle.

“It’s about living in the moment and appreciating the smallest things.” – Gretchen Rubin

Biking or jogging on a weekend morning with your children, watching your kids romp carefree at the playground and sloshing in the pool, celebrating a milestone over barbecue with neighbors amid lush greens, gazing at the skies at dusk with a grandparent – these are the priceless moments you are bound to treasure.

SMDC envisions an upgraded lifestyle for you and your family, by providing lush gardens, complete amenities and wellness facilities, allowing you to invest more of your time to things that truly matter: building a loving foundation with your family, and establishing a warm, convivial relationship with neighbors.

“There is no love; there are only proofs of love.” – Pierre Reverdy

The true testament of love is found in securing the safety of those that matter to you. Seeing your family live worry-free gives you unparalleled bliss. SMDC Cheerful Homes is committed to giving you 24/7 safety and security, through its comprehensive CCTV camera system, roving community guards, well-lighted streets, secure perimeter fence, and its resilience to natural disasters.

SMDC’s vision of creating not just roofs over people’s heads but happy, healthy, safe and thriving communities is fulfilled through SMDC Cheerful Homes.

“There is only one way to happiness and that is to cease worrying about things which are beyond the power of our will.” – Epictetus

Investing in SMDC Cheerful Homes secures a bright future for your family. Your home is a perfect legacy investment that can be enjoyed from generation to generation, so the future is worry-free. Being situated in the fast-rising city of Mabalacat, and owning a property in a complete and conveniently accessible development guarantees higher capital appreciation.

For those with an entrepreneurial mindset, SMDC Cheerful Homes offers shophouses strategically positioned in different parts of the development to provide additional livelihood for homeowners, and access to essentials for the entire neighborhood.

Greenmist Property Management Corporation ensures the first-rate upkeep, protection and management of SMDC Cheerful Homes, so homeowners can maximize their investment. For clients thinking of renting out their homes, SMDC offers hassle-free leasing services through Prime Key Leasing.

Come build your happy place at SMDC Cheerful Homes, and live a joyful life with your loved ones.

For more information about SMDC Cheerful Homes, visit www.smdc.com/properties/cheerful-residences/.