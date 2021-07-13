TNT To Launch The “Kilig-Saya Express” Via LRT-1 On July 19

Here’s something to look forward to this July: Passengers of LRT-1 are set to enjoy a fun-filled and selfie-friendly train ride experience from Baclaran to Balintawak stations as TNT launches the “Kilig-Saya Express” on July 19, Monday.

A creative and unique dress-up of the Light Rail Transit (LRT-1) train, the “Kilig-Saya Express” features TNT ambassadors Sue Ramirez, Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo and swoon-worthy Thai idols Nonkul Chanon (Bad Genius), Gulf Kanawut (TharnType: The Series) and Asian superstar Mario Maurer (Love of Siam, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Pee Mak) that will surely give commuters a dose of happiness and good vibes.

As part of the launch of the “Kilig-Saya Express,” TNT will treat the first 500 commuters per station (Baclaran, EDSA, Libertad, Gil Puyat, Vito Cruz, Quirino, Pedro Gil, UN Avenue, Central, Carriedo, Doroteo Jose, Bambang, Tayuman, Blumentritt, Abad Santos, R. Papa, 5th Avenue, and Balintawak) to a free one-way train pass, end-to-end route starting at 8AM. To avail of the complimentary ride, just look for the TNT booth located at each of the 18 stations listed.

“TNT aims to give people the simple joys in life through a burst of positivity and happiness with our unique and relevant products and services. The ‘Kilig-Saya Express’ free train pass for the first 500 passengers per station on July 19 is just one of the many ways we are giving back to our loyal TNT customers by creating meaningful and memorable experiences,” says Miriam Z. Choa, FVP and Head of Prepaid Marketing at Smart.

The train event of the year is further enhanced by TNT’s newest data promo called Double GIGA Video: TNT subscribers can now enjoy up to 14 GB for YouTube, Cignal Play, iWant, and NBA (2 GB/day) plus 2 GB open access data for 7 days. To avail of Double GIGA Video, simply log into the GigaLife App and choose Double GIGA.

Here’s a bonus: On July 19, ticket holders who will post a photo of their free ticket pass with the hashtag #TNTKiligSaya on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram will receive an additional 50% discount upon purchase of Double GIGA Video 99. The data promo will be available at the TNT booth upon presentation of the proof of posting.