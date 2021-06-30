Rising artists King Tobee and Just Day to release new single ‘Instamatic’ July 1st

Milton Keynes-based singers King Tobee and Just Day share the first joint offering ‘Instamatic’ (to be released on July 1st) from their highly anticipated upcoming EP later this year.

Even in their younger years, it was clear that a career in music has always been on the cards. To date, both multi-hyphenate artists have had notable journeys of their own, with King Tobee experimenting with recording demos in his studio apartment and Just Day going to music schools since the tender age of 7. However, what really sets them apart from others is their experience of living in various places across the world, including the United States, Zimbabwe and South Africa. The enormous exposure to different music scenes in other cultures is undoubtedly mirrored within their distinct sound.

The infectious single already gives its listeners a pre-eminent taste of what we can expect from the EP as a whole – by putting their hometown Milton Keynes on the map, the all-round creative duo want to spread awareness of the fact that their city is brimming with talent.

“We’ve been working on it for the past 2 years and it’s a special one to the both of us because it’s both of our debut projects and really a project we put together for the city of Milton Keynes. We wanted to bring the community together and make something that made the people proud,” says King Tobee and Just Day.

With its vigorous production and the duo’s smooth, laid-back R&B vocals, infused with rap elements, ‘Instamatic’ is an instant earworm and arrives perfectly in time for summer.

