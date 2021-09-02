Tolak Angin Donates to Community Pantries

Amidst the difficulties the nation is experiencing due to the Covid-10 pandemic, Filipinos have shown their resilience and modern-day “bayanihan” spirit through the community pantries that were inspired by the Maginhawa Community Pantry initiative. This act of goodwill created a ripple effect that gave birth to more than 6,700 community pantries all over the Philippines.

Tolak Angin, as with other private companies, stepped up to do their part in helping these community pantries in their goal of alleviating some of the struggles of our fellow Filipinos. Some of the community pantries that Tolak Angin has supported include the Taytay Community Pantry, Cogeo-Antipolo Community Pantry, Marikenya Community Pantry, Nagtahan Community Pantry, Divisoria Market Community Pantry, Winnarey Community Pantry, Nangka Community Pantry, Persons with Disabilities Community Pantry, and many more.

With another strict lockdown looming, we are once again faced with additional challenges that will affect a lot of people. Tolak Angin will step up once more through its partnership with key influencers who will donate Tolak Angin Anak to community pantries in their neighborhood.

Tolak Angin Anak is suitable for children 2 years old and up. It contains Tolak Angin’s 12 signature herbal ingredients with added Cornu Bubali, which is a known natural fever reliever. It helps boost children’s immune system and aid in relieving early signs of weakened immunity, such as colds, chills, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, stomachache, bloating, and reduced appetite. With children now unable to go out and mingle with their friends and classmates like they used to, they need extra care when it comes to their health and overall wellness.

Tolak Angin Anak is available in 7-Eleven, Southstar Drug, Watsons, Mercury Drug, and other leading drugstores nationwide. For children 7 to 12 years old, the recommended dosage is one sachet three times a day, while kids 12 years and older can take up to two sachets three times per day. Kids can take them directly from the sachet or added to half a glass of warm water. Tolak Angin Anak has been specifically formulated to have a taste children will love.

For more information on Tolak Angin Anak and other Tolak Angin products, visit www.tolakangin.com.ph.