Top picks for Father’s Day gifts from Xiaomi

1. For the multitasking Dad who need to stay connected

For a fast connection that allows for seamless work and play, 5G is the wave of the future – and Xiaomi is delivering one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the business with the Redmi Note 10 5G (PHP 9,990 for the 4+128 GB variant and PHP 11,490 for the 8+128 GB variant). It comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 with its 7nm manufacturing node, Dual 5G SIM supported system and an integrated modem that provides flagship-level power-efficiency for all of dad’s multitasking mobile phone needs. And when he wants to relax, the Redmi Note 10 5G also features a captivating and immersive 90Hz 6.5”

AdaptiveSync DotDisplay and is even capable of adjusting to content automatically – from streaming video at 30Hz** or 60Hz to scrolling social media feeds or gaming at up to 90Hz – for a smooth experience and optimum battery usage.

Redmi Note 10 5G also sports a solid camera system with 48MP main camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor which let dad snap good photos with ease. Moreover, its 5,000mAh (typ) battery with 18W fast charging support makes it the perfect companion for the daily grind of busy dads.

2. For Dad’s optimum Screen Time

For the dad who loves to watch movies and TV shows, give him a more immersive experience with the Mi TV UHD 55” (PHP 24,990). The display is also not only UHD (Ultra High Definition) but also supports HDR or High Dynamic range for brighter, more vivid images with greater contrast and a wider array of colors, much closer to what we see in real life. It also comes with Dolby Audio plus DTS Decoding for that surround sound experience.

This Android TV supports Youtube, Google Play Store, Chromecast and even comes with Google Assistant built in. It also has a USB port and HDMI ports to connect to laptops and gaming consoles. Couple this with faster and more stable internet as it supports Wifi 2.4G and 5G along with 100Mbps Ethernet and a remote control that offers one-click voice control and dad gets a smart TV that offers the ultimate in connectivity and convenience.

3. For the cool dad who needs to go places

For a quick, eco-friendly and more convenient way to get around, give dad a Mi Electric Scooter Essential (PHP 14,990). The puncture resistance and durability of this scooter’s explosion-proof tires have been improved for a smooth riding experience not only on flat roads but even on non-paved roads like gravel, dirt roads or even grass and comes with a lithium-ion battery that can power the scooter for 20 km.

The Mi Electric Scooter Essential is also super compact – it’s made of low density yet high strength aerospace grade aluminum alloy that makes it lightweight and has a foldable design to make it easy to carry around. When it comes to safety features, its equipped with an E-ABS anti-lock brake system for the front wheel and a large disc brake for the rear wheel which activates at the same time to make riding safer. It also comes with a 2W headlight that gives light at up to 10 meters, and front side and rear reflectors for better visibility at night.

4. For the dad who loves to cook

For the dad who knows his way around the kitchen, why not give him an air fryer for a healthier way to cook? Xiaomi’s Upany Air Fryer (PHP 2,670) has a 360° high speed circulation technology that heats food evenly and extracts its natural oil, providing the family with a healthier meal. It also makes cooking easy – simply set the temperature control (anywhere bet. 80 to 200 degree Celsius) and the timer (up to 30 mins.) It even has an auto-stop feature so there are no worries about leaving it on too long. This air fryer has a 2.6 liter capacity, big enough for meals for a small family, and has a non-stick, rust proof inner lining that makes it easy to clean and care for.

5. For the health-conscious dad

For the athletic dad, help him keep tabs on his health with a Mi Watch (PHP 4,990). It comes with a slew of fitness features like 24-hour real-time heart rate monitoring that can continuously record up to 30 days of your resting heart rate (and gives you alerts when your heart rate is too high during high intensity workouts), supports 17 professional workout modes, including triathlons, swimming and HIIT, as well as 100 extended workout modes with an algorithm to accurately monitor and analyze over 30 key data points, like heart rate, speed and calories burned, making your workouts more efficient. It even comes with all-new blood oxygen testing and has features for sleep tracking, vital signs monitoring, stress monitoring and breathing training to help improve dad’s overall wellness. All with a 16-day ultralong battery life.

The Mi Watch is also as stylish as it is sporty – choose between six colors for the strap, three for the watch case and a whopping 100 different themed watch faces, and slim and lightweight enough to make workouts more enjoyable.

