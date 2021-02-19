Top supermarkets offer big rewards when you pay with PayMaya QR

Grocery shopping this February is more rewarding when you go cashless as PayMaya teams up with the biggest supermarkets in the country to give you a safer and more convenient experience when purchasing your daily essentials with PayMaya QR.

Until February 28, 2021, you can get up to P250 in cashback when you #ScanToPay via PayMaya QR at your go-to supermarkets including Mercury Drug, Robinsons Supermarket, The Marketplace, Super8, Waltermart, AllDay, and South Emerald, among so many others. To know the full list of participating supermarkets, visit http://pymy.co/FebGroceryQRCashback.

All you have to do is #ScanToPay at least P1,000 for your everyday purchases to get a P50 cashback. You can enjoy this reward up to five times for the entire promo period – giving you a total of P250 in savings, at your favorite grocery stores all over the country.

With these exciting rewards, PayMaya QR is truly the #BetterQR to use when stocking up on your essentials, or shopping for your next cooking or baking experiment. Not only can you enjoy a safer and more convenient way of paying for your everyday needs, you also get to enjoy Balik Bayad which you can use to buy extra ingredients for meals for the family or something special for yourself.

Getting your own PayMaya account and enjoying the convenience of shopping contactless is very easy. Just download the PayMaya app at https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133 and register an account to find out what it’s like to go cashless with the fastest, safest, and most rewarding way to pay for anything online and in stores! Remember, for your everyday needs, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities, and government. Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country including “everyday” merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas, and eCommerce merchants as well as government agencies and units.

Through its app and wallet, PayMaya provides over 28 million Filipinos with access to financial services. Customers can conveniently pay, add money, cash out or remit through its over 200,000 digital touchpoints nationwide. Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 37,000 partner agent touchpoints nationwide serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved with access to digital services.