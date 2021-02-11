Towards a better mobile gaming community: realme collaborates with Philippines’ top gaming influencers

0 comment

realme Philippines VP for Marketing Austine Huang spearheaded the signing of the partnership with Rumble Royale, gamer Ako si Doggie, and members of team Nexplay.

realme, the no.1 smartphone brand in the Philippines, further cements its position in the local mobile gaming scene with the onboarding of the country’s top gamers, shoutcasters and gaming influencers. realme Philippines welcomed Rumble Royale Talents Ako si Dogie, Nexplay Solid members Renejay, H2WO, Yawi, Jeymz, Exort; Nexplay Liquid member Sumpak; and shoutcasters Sh1nboo, Manjean, Butters, Wolf and Rob Luna into the realme family on Monday, February 08.

The World Economic Forum reported that gaming across different devices significantly rose amid global lockdowns. According to recent studies, 9 out of 10 individuals aged 16 to 34 played video games last year. realme Philippines, confident in the gaming skills of Filipinos, is bent to rally on more aspiring local mobile gamers this 2021. With its new squad of mobile gaming titans, realme is ready to roll out various campaigns on mobile gaming this year aimed at inspiring and empowering more Filipinos to take their gaming experience further.

realme Philippines is steadfast in creating opportunities that will enable a new generation of Filipino mobile gamers to pursue their passion. Our strong relationship with some of the most valued gamers and gaming influencers gives us a solid grip on how we can be an active supporter of the local mobile gaming industry. We are glad to grow our realme family with Filipino gaming giants. With this, expect that some exciting events are on the horizon! We look forward to welcoming new champions this 2021,” shares realme Philippines VP for Marketing Austine Huang.

realme strengthens collaboration with Rumble Royale and top gaming influencers

realme Philippines is committed to propelling the local gaming industry’s growth with both its array of powerful gaming devices and its roster of events that present opportunities for Filipino mobile gamers. realme’s 2021 mission is to be a partner of gamers in attaining championship.

Kickstarting realme’s efforts for local mobile gaming in 2021 is the strengthening of its collaboration with Rumble Royale and key gaming leaders. Ako si Dogie, when asked what he appreciates the most about realme as a collaborator, remarked, “realme is super open sa lahat ng bagay. Nakikinig sila sa content creator. Ayun talaga ang kinagandahan kasi open na open sila sa mga suggestions ng tao.” realme went against the odds in 2020 to make a much-awaited match between Ako si Doggie and Choox, and Cong TV happen. The views of the game’s live stream peaked at a staggering 460,000.

Shoutcaster Shinboo, like Ako si Dogie, has been a member of the realme family since 2019. Early on in their collaboration, Shinboo witnessed realme’s commitment to rolling out various efforts in aid of mobile gamers, no matter how daring. “They really dared and fully committed to their projects. They gambled in gaming and in cluster community engagement. Sabi ko, with this kind of formula, this will be a no.1 brand — and it happened. Ang sarap sa feeling na you’re working with a brand that you genuinely promote, you genuinely believe in,” Shinboo shares.

realme also ensured that its team of gamers received support during the onslaught of the global health crisis last year. Shoutcaster Butters noted how the company’s continuous care and seeding of products helped him and fellow gaming influencers move forward in the new normal. realme geared its gaming partners last year with the latest devices it launched in the market such as its midrange powerhouse, the realme 7 series. The country’s number one smartphone brand is bound to broadening and reinforcing its partnership with key gaming leaders this 2021.

In the Philippines, mobile devices remain the platform of choice for games, with 74 percent of the country’s online population playing games on smartphones and tablets, according to Newzoo. However, not all aspiring gamers have access to highly capable technology. realme reiterates its commitment to launching powerful gaming devices that do not break the bank and to building opportunities where young gamers can thrive.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Shop the best gifts at foodpanda shops to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Team Orange 0 comments
Feb-ibig is in the air! Make a playlist, prepare an irresistible gift, and turn your place into something delightful. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, look no further as…

This Valentine’s Day, fall for all kinds of love stories on HBO GO

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Work HBO GO into your V-Day Celebrations by catching these unforgettable feature films and shows. HBO GO sets the perfect mood with all kinds of love stories just in time…

Art in the Park celebrates 15th anniversary

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Touted as the country’s most popular affordable art fair, Art in the Park is celebrating its 15th anniversary with 8 days of art, 60 exhibitors, and more than 6,000 artworks…

‘BLACKPINK: THE SHOW’ reinvents the concert experience for BLINKs worldwide

Team Orange 0 comments Concerts
While live concerts were put to a stop by the pandemic, that didn’t hinder international K-Pop group BLACKPINK from entertaining BLINKs worldwide! The music powerhouse recently launched its first-ever livestream…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone