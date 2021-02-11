Towards a better mobile gaming community: realme collaborates with Philippines’ top gaming influencers

realme, the no.1 smartphone brand in the Philippines, further cements its position in the local mobile gaming scene with the onboarding of the country’s top gamers, shoutcasters and gaming influencers. realme Philippines welcomed Rumble Royale Talents Ako si Dogie, Nexplay Solid members Renejay, H2WO, Yawi, Jeymz, Exort; Nexplay Liquid member Sumpak; and shoutcasters Sh1nboo, Manjean, Butters, Wolf and Rob Luna into the realme family on Monday, February 08.

The World Economic Forum reported that gaming across different devices significantly rose amid global lockdowns. According to recent studies, 9 out of 10 individuals aged 16 to 34 played video games last year. realme Philippines, confident in the gaming skills of Filipinos, is bent to rally on more aspiring local mobile gamers this 2021. With its new squad of mobile gaming titans, realme is ready to roll out various campaigns on mobile gaming this year aimed at inspiring and empowering more Filipinos to take their gaming experience further.

“realme Philippines is steadfast in creating opportunities that will enable a new generation of Filipino mobile gamers to pursue their passion. Our strong relationship with some of the most valued gamers and gaming influencers gives us a solid grip on how we can be an active supporter of the local mobile gaming industry. We are glad to grow our realme family with Filipino gaming giants. With this, expect that some exciting events are on the horizon! We look forward to welcoming new champions this 2021,” shares realme Philippines VP for Marketing Austine Huang.

realme strengthens collaboration with Rumble Royale and top gaming influencers

realme Philippines is committed to propelling the local gaming industry’s growth with both its array of powerful gaming devices and its roster of events that present opportunities for Filipino mobile gamers. realme’s 2021 mission is to be a partner of gamers in attaining championship.

Kickstarting realme’s efforts for local mobile gaming in 2021 is the strengthening of its collaboration with Rumble Royale and key gaming leaders. Ako si Dogie, when asked what he appreciates the most about realme as a collaborator, remarked, “realme is super open sa lahat ng bagay. Nakikinig sila sa content creator. Ayun talaga ang kinagandahan kasi open na open sila sa mga suggestions ng tao.” realme went against the odds in 2020 to make a much-awaited match between Ako si Doggie and Choox, and Cong TV happen. The views of the game’s live stream peaked at a staggering 460,000.

Shoutcaster Shinboo, like Ako si Dogie, has been a member of the realme family since 2019. Early on in their collaboration, Shinboo witnessed realme’s commitment to rolling out various efforts in aid of mobile gamers, no matter how daring. “They really dared and fully committed to their projects. They gambled in gaming and in cluster community engagement. Sabi ko, with this kind of formula, this will be a no.1 brand — and it happened. Ang sarap sa feeling na you’re working with a brand that you genuinely promote, you genuinely believe in,” Shinboo shares.

realme also ensured that its team of gamers received support during the onslaught of the global health crisis last year. Shoutcaster Butters noted how the company’s continuous care and seeding of products helped him and fellow gaming influencers move forward in the new normal. realme geared its gaming partners last year with the latest devices it launched in the market such as its midrange powerhouse, the realme 7 series. The country’s number one smartphone brand is bound to broadening and reinforcing its partnership with key gaming leaders this 2021.

In the Philippines, mobile devices remain the platform of choice for games, with 74 percent of the country’s online population playing games on smartphones and tablets, according to Newzoo. However, not all aspiring gamers have access to highly capable technology. realme reiterates its commitment to launching powerful gaming devices that do not break the bank and to building opportunities where young gamers can thrive.