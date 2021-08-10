myTOYOTA: Toyota PH’s upgraded app elevates customer experience

Toyota Motor Philippines, the country’s leading automotive company, makes owning and maintaining a vehicle more fun, safe, and convenient for everyone with its latest upgraded mobile app. With just a few taps, users can explore TMP’s vehicle lineup, browse the latest car deals, book car appointments, buy vehicle upgrades and packages, and even get access to services like roadside assistance, all through their mobile devices anytime, anywhere.

The myTOYOTA app, now available for download for Android and iOS users, provides customers with a unified platform to enable them to access all information and services they need from car buying to after-sales and maintenance with just a single-app. This digital tool lets existing and would-be Toyota owners enjoy the full cycle of the Toyota life from product and service inquiries, to car maintenance and upgrades, after-sales deals and assistance, and even vehicle trade-ins.

“Now more than ever, the need for accessible products and services is more crucial to better serve our customers’ needs.” Says TMP First Vice President Sherwin Chualim “Part of our commitment to providing ever-better products and services is continuously improving the customer experience – from inquiring about your dream Toyota, acquiring and taking care of your vehicle, and moving on to your next Toyota – through any of our 71 Toyota dealerships nationwide or through our amplified digital touchpoints. With the new myTOYOTA app, life with Toyota is made easy, worry-free, and happier in a tap.”

Wondering how the newest myTOYOTA App works? Here’s a quick guide:

Elevating the Toyota experience

Looking for your first car? Planning for a vehicle upgrade?

Customers can now explore and learn more about Toyota’s newest vehicle lineup on their phones. From sedans to SUVs, users can find the vehicle that suits their needs and even create the best deal for themselves.

The app’s Showroom features a carousel that displays all featured vehicles and their specifications. It provides users with a 360-degree virtual viewing of the vehicle of their choice. Interested buyers can build and personalize their dream car through the vehicle configurator, which allows users to see the available color options, choose compatible accessories and other items for their vehicle. They can access the financing calculator for their build summary and study the financing options. On top of these, the app allows for a fast and easy way to make inquiries directly to Toyota dealers: Users can chat with a dealer and get the dealer’s contact information.

Besides accessories, users can see available service packages and applicable promos. They can identify their preferred delivery schedule for items ordered. Whether it’s wheels, car covers or luggage trays, customers can place their order with just a few taps and track the delivery on their phone for a hassle-free experience.

The app likewise allows customers to inquire about used vehicles and trade-ins.

A convenient way to care for one’s car

Getting a vehicle serviced and renewing the insurance can be so challenging these days. Toyota adds an extra layer of protection and convenience for its customers by introducing a fast and easy way to schedule these servicing appointments and insurance renewals.

Through the myTOYOTA App, Toyota car owners can check for available service schedules, choose their preferred date and easily keep track of their vehicle’s preventive maintenance schedules. But the features don’t end there. With a quick click, users will not only be able to access their car’s service history and repair status but also browse, order and check out service packages — promos and all — via the app. They can also cancel or reschedule the service booking. Keeping a well-maintained car has never been easier!

Users can also check the status of their vehicle’s insurance through the link to the e-policy. They can then be redirected to the Online Store’s Insurance Renewal page and get a detailed computation and submit renewal request.

Providing access to all-around information

Whether it’s about the car’s warranty, digital logbook, or service history and schedule, the myTOYOTA app will help customers stay updated on the status of their vehicle with its easy-to-use interface.

Customers can also opt to receive real-time updates on Toyota’s latest promos, news and announcements via their myTOYOTA app’s inbox.

This digital age, the newest myTOYOTA app lets car owners and customers manage all their vehicle needs and requirements in an interactive platform that they can access anytime, anywhere. Toyota Motor Philippines ensures the health and safety of its customers by implementing safety protocols and promoting social distancing at its sites at the same time creating new and innovative solutions to cater to their needs using other platforms.

Customers can now elevate their vehicle experience by downloading the myTOYOTA app for free on AppStore and Google Play. Customers can register to the new portal by visiting Toyota’s official website and signing in to MY TOYOTA. For more information about myTOYOTA, visit www.toyota.com.ph/mutoyota