Toyota Vios, a reliable and durable vehicle that can address the mobility needs of every millennial and Gen Z

The global pandemic has caught everyone off-guard. While health and safety remains top priority, staying afloat may be the biggest challenge of millennials and Gen Zs young lives thus far. With many getting pay cuts or losing jobs, learning to manage personal finances as soon as possible is a large part of adulthood.

Here are a few things young adults should ponder on and start doing even while in quarantine:

Learn Budgetting

Now is a good time to start a budget. Apply the 50-30-20 rule. Allocate 50% of income towards basic necessities, 30% for leisures and 20% towards financial goals. Take note of billing due dates and pay on time. Use an Excel spreadsheet, an app or even a pen and paper to keep track of expenses.

Look for ways to reduce monthly expenses. Whether that’s subscribing to only one streaming service, downgrading mobile postpaid plan or switching to prepaid or unplugging devices when not in use, the savings from these can go a long way towards improving one’s overall personal financial health.

Spend Wisely

The pandemic has made everyone’s future a little uncertain so it’s best to be cautious with spending. Distinguish between wants and needs.This applies to the 100 items in one’s online shopping cart. Think long and hard before hitting that checkout button.

When grocery shopping, assess the household’s current supplies and buy only enough for the whole family. Have a shopping list and stick to it as well.

Take advantage of cashbacks and rewards program. Plenty of companies nowadays offer cashback and rewards incentives for every purchase or for paying bills on time.

Start or Keep Investing

There are many forms of investment one can do even while in quarantine.

Building and diversifying financial investment portfolios is a good idea for young adults. With retirement decades away, not only is there more time to learn and recover from possible losses, investing can also help one achieve financial freedom earlier.

With work from home and less socializing still the norm, another investment worth considering is learning. Take up a new language. Read more books. Enroll in an online certification course. Investing in education is a great way to help increase one’s personal development and professional value.

Some big ticket items are also worth investing on during this period. With persisting limited transportations due to quarantine restrictions, having a car can provide more flexible mobility when traveling to work, the grocery store or running errands since there’s no need to queue in line, waiting for a ride. More importantly, Gen Zs and millennials can reduce their exposure to the virus by driving their own car. Experts advise to be at least 6 feet away from people but with public transportation, this may be more challenging to follow.

With enough patience and determination, one will get the hang of adulting with money and build a better, more secure future.