Troo Insurance launches all-in-one health protection “Troo Health”

Troo Insurance recently launched its comprehensive life and health insurance solution – “Troo Health”.

Held online through Facebook Live, the much-attended launch was hosted by Troo Health ambassador and health connoisseur Aubrey Miles with her equally fit husband, Troy Montero.

“Troo Health is our new flagship product designed in cooperation with one of the leading HMO companies in the Philippines, Kaiser International HealthGroup,” Troo President and CEO Dominik Smeets said during the launch.

To date, Troo supports the lives of thousands of Filipinos and the partnership with Kaiser is set to help even more communities to plan for a better tomorrow so they can live their best lives today.

“Our customers tell us that they are looking for an easy to understand, transparent, and affordable solution which provides them with life insurance protection and also takes care of their health care bills,” added Mr. Smeets.

Troo Health offers customers a comprehensive and affordable life protection and health care solution. It not only provides access to the medical services provided by Kaiser in over 3,000 accredited hospitals and clinics across the country but also covers customers for up to 44 critical illnesses and eight additional critical illnesses for their children. Hospitalization due to COVID-19 is included as well. On top of that, Troo has included a hospital cash benefit to allow customers and their family to focus on recovery.

“As an insurance company we have an important societal role to play in promoting the importance of a healthy lifestyle. As prevention is better than cure, Troo Health also includes benefits such as a free annual physical exam and counselling on eating healthy and staying fit. To reward customers who add a Troo Health policy for eligible family members as part of a family cover, Troo offers a 10% discount on their life insurance premiums,” added Mr. Smeets.

The live launch was attended by the Troo Facebook community. Troo Health ambassador Miles, together with Montero, involved the participants in a spirited discussion on the importance of living healthy and having the right tools to do so.

Mr. Smeets articulated in his interview that “With Troo Health, we show again that Troo stands by the side of its customers with an all-in-one tool protecting Filipinos for what often keeps them awake at night. With Troo Health and the other innovations Troo will be introducing to the world of Philippine insurance, you can expect Troo to keep changing the game for their customers.”