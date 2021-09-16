TUDUM: Unveiling the Official Trailer and Lineup for Netflix’s First-Ever Global Fan Event on September 25

Today, Netflix unveiled the official trailer and all-star lineup for our inaugural “TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event.”
On September 25, 145 of our biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films and specials — will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks.
Inspired by the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix, TUDUM is our first-ever global fan event. Our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from around the world.
How to Watch
The virtual livestream event begins at 12:00am, Philippine time. The event will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter, Twitch and Facebook. In the Philippines, it will be available on the localized YouTube stream: Netflix Philippines (English).
There will also be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films along with exciting anime content – taking place on September 25, right before the global premiere.
- TUDUM: Anime Spotlight – September 25, 8pm SGT – Netflix Asia or Netflix Anime YouTube channels
- TUDUM: Korean Spotlight – September 25, 9pm SGT – Netflix Asia or The Swoon YouTube channels
- TUDUM: India Spotlight – September 25, 11:30pm SGT – Netflix India Youtube channel
What to Expect
Over 145 stars and 70+ films and series will be featured throughout the three-hour TUDUM event — including some of our most popular returning seasons like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, to La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and more. (See below for the full list.)
Fans will be the first to hear breaking news and see first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips during interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix, including:
Talent:
- Jennifer Aniston
- Jonathan Bailey
- Jason Bateman
- Zazie Beetz
- Halle Berry
- Millie Bobby Brown
- Manolo Cardona
- Henry Cavill
- John Cho
- Lily Collins
- Nicola Coughlan
- Madhuri Dixit
- Idris Elba
- Nathalie Emmanuel
- Kevin Hart
- Chris Hemsworth
- Dwayne Johnson
- Jung Hae-in
- Kai
- Kim Hee-chul
- Regina King
- Nick Kroll
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Ralph Macchio
- Jonathan Majors
- Adam McKay
- Caleb McLaughlin
- Álvaro Morte
- Elsa Pataky
- Maite Perroni
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
- Noomi Rapace
- Adam Sandler
- Matthias Schweighöfer
- Maisa Silva
- Lilly Singh
- Zack Snyder
- Song Kang
- Alejandro Speitzer
- Omar Sy
- Charlize Theron
- Kenjiro Tsuda
- Finn Wolfhard
- Wiliam Zabka
- and so many more
Shows and Films:
- Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子
- A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる
- A Través De Mi Ventana
- Arcane
- Army of Thieves
- Black Crab
- Big Mouth
- Bridgerton
- Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル
- Bruised
- The Chestnut Man
- Cobra Kai
- Colin in Black and White
- Cowboy Bebop
- The Crown
- Dark Desire
- De Volta Aos 15
- Don’t Look Up
- Emily in Paris
- Enola Holmes
- Extraction
- Finding Anamika
- Floor is Lava
- The Harder They Fall
- Hellbound / 지옥
- Heeramandi
- Human Resources
- Interceptor
- Inside Job
- La Casa De Papel
- The Old Guard
- Ozark
- Maldivas
- My Name / 마이 네임
- New World / 신세계로부터
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編
- Rebelde
- Ritmo Salvaje
- Red Notice
- The Sandman
- Sex Education
- The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다
- Soy Georgina
- Stranger Things
- Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス
- Ultraman
- The Umbrella Academy
- Vikings: Valhalla
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Young, Famous and African
How to Co-Stream
Fans are invited to co-stream and react to our TUDUM event in real time. Check out this guide on how to co-stream on Twitch. Sign up to co-stream on TUDUM.com.
Visit TUDUM.com for the latest news and information.