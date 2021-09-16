TUDUM: Unveiling the Official Trailer and Lineup for Netflix’s First-Ever Global Fan Event on September 25

Today, Netflix unveiled the official trailer and all-star lineup for our inaugural “TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event.”

On September 25, 145 of our biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films and specials — will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks.

Inspired by the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix, TUDUM is our first-ever global fan event. Our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from around the world.

How to Watch

The virtual livestream event begins at 12:00am, Philippine time. The event will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter, Twitch and Facebook. In the Philippines, it will be available on the localized YouTube stream: Netflix Philippines (English).

There will also be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films along with exciting anime content – taking place on September 25, right before the global premiere.

TUDUM: Anime Spotlight – September 25, 8pm SGT – Netflix Asia or Netflix Anime YouTube channels

– September 25, 8pm SGT – Netflix Asia or Netflix Anime YouTube channels TUDUM: Korean Spotlight – September 25, 9pm SGT – Netflix Asia or The Swoon YouTube channels

– September 25, 9pm SGT – Netflix Asia or The Swoon YouTube channels TUDUM: India Spotlight – September 25, 11:30pm SGT – Netflix India Youtube channel

What to Expect

Over 145 stars and 70+ films and series will be featured throughout the three-hour TUDUM event — including some of our most popular returning seasons like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, to La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and more. (See below for the full list.)

Fans will be the first to hear breaking news and see first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips during interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix, including:

Talent:

Jennifer Aniston

Jonathan Bailey

Jason Bateman

Zazie Beetz

Halle Berry

Millie Bobby Brown

Manolo Cardona

Henry Cavill

John Cho

Lily Collins

Nicola Coughlan

Madhuri Dixit

Idris Elba

Nathalie Emmanuel

Kevin Hart

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Jung Hae-in

Kai

Kim Hee-chul

Regina King

Nick Kroll

Jennifer Lawrence

Ralph Macchio

Jonathan Majors

Adam McKay

Caleb McLaughlin

Álvaro Morte

Elsa Pataky

Maite Perroni

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Noomi Rapace

Adam Sandler

Matthias Schweighöfer

Maisa Silva

Lilly Singh

Zack Snyder

Song Kang

Alejandro Speitzer

Omar Sy

Charlize Theron

Kenjiro Tsuda

Finn Wolfhard

Wiliam Zabka

and so many more

Shows and Films:

Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子

A Whisker Away / 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる

A Través De Mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul / ブライト: サムライソウル

Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black and White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

Dark Desire

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Emily in Paris

Enola Holmes

Extraction

Finding Anamika

Floor is Lava

The Harder They Fall

Hellbound / 지옥

Heeramandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

La Casa De Papel

The Old Guard

Ozark

Maldivas

My Name / 마이 네임

New World / 신세계로부터

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie / 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編

Rebelde

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea / 고요의 바다

Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス

Ultraman

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, Famous and African

How to Co-Stream

Fans are invited to co-stream and react to our TUDUM event in real time. Check out this guide on how to co-stream on Twitch. Sign up to co-stream on TUDUM.com.

Visit TUDUM.com for the latest news and information.