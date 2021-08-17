TV Anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Collaboration Collection Is Back this Summer by Popular Demand through UNIQLO UT

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces that it will release the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collaboration collection on Friday, August 27. The new offerings celebrate Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime shows. This move is in response to popular demand after the stellar success of two UT (UNIQLO T-shirt) collections last year that highlighted the beloved Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise’s print, television, and movie contents.

The much-anticipated season two of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime show is slated for release later this year in Japan. The new UNIQLO UT collection includes T-shirts, loungewear, and other merchandise for kids and adults alike.

A diverse lineup highlighting beloved characters

Designs in the lineup showcase popular characters from unique UT perspectives. Graphic with beautiful gradations which presents Shinobu Kocho, features the three Kocho sisters on the back. There is also a UT featuring Sabito, who has many devotees. The powerful Hashira sword masters make a UT return through a group design. Another UT will present a scene from the movie, with Nichirin sword guards of various characters adorning sleeves. Other merchandise include a drawstring bag, perfect for summer fun.

Launch date: Friday, August 13, 2021

Lineup:

Men’s T-shirts 6 designs priced at Php 790.00

Women’s T-shirts 4 designs priced at Php 790.00

Kids’ T-shirts 6 designs priced at Php 590.00

Kids’ Light Cotton Easy Shorts 4 designs priced at Php 390.00

Drawstring Bag* 3 designs priced at Php 790.00

Availability: Select UNIQLO stores nationwide and uniqlo.com/ph