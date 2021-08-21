TV5 Airs Pacquiao vs Ugas Welterweight Match this Sunday

Boxing fans all across the country will get to witness the most-awaited fight for the world’s welterweight title between the Philippines’ pambansang kamao Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and WBA Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugas in TV5’s comprehensive free-TV coverage airing this Sunday, August 22, at 11:00 a.m.

As the trusted broadcast partner of the biggest sporting events for Filipinos — such as the PBA, PVL, FIBA/Gilas games, and recently the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games — TV5 is set to give viewers the best ring-side action for the Pacquiao vs Ugas welterweight fight of the year.

“We recognize that every Pacquiao fight has become a national event that Filipinos would like to collectively witness and celebrate. With the free TV coverage of the Pacquiao vs Ugas fight that TV5 brings to every Filipino home this Sunday, we remain committed to unite the nation in supporting our athletes as they bring honor and pride to the country,” said Cignal TV and TV5 President and CEO Robert P. Galang.

Pacquiao and Ugas were originally scheduled to fight with Errol Spence Jr. and Fabian Madiana, respectively, but both opponents reportedly suffered similar eye injuries, pitting Pacquiao with Ugas for the welterweight title.

The Pacquiao vs Ugas World Welterweight Championship bout airs simultaneously this Sunday, August 22, 11:00 a.m. via free TV on TV5 and also on Cignal TV channel 11 and Sky Cable channel 10.