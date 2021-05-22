TV5 launches “Iba sa 5” Station ID; Offers a home for celebrities and creatives

At a time when most have been forced to shut themselves in and many businesses have had no choice but to close down, TV5 has redefined television dynamics by opening their doors to talents and creatives from different networks and giving them a new home.

“Iba sa 5,” TV5’s station ID features the different celebrities and diverse personalities who now thrive on the channel. Among the slew of stars seen in the video are Maja Salvador, Noel Comia Jr., Empoy Marquez, Billy Crawford, Matteo Guidicelli, Maine Mendoza, Paolo Ballesteros, Cristine Reyes, Herbert Bautista, McCoy de Leon, Randy Santiago, K Brosas, Rey Valera, Alex Gonzaga, Xian Lim, Yassi Pressman, John Estrada, Ellen Adarna, Jay-R, Luchi Cruz-Valdes, Cheryl Cosim, Gretchen Ho, Marga Vargas, Paolo Bediones and Raffy Tulfo. They, and many more, have all come together to produce quality entertainment that brings joy to the viewers.

The station ID features a catchy jingle composed by Jeff Arcilla, the man behind “Apat na Buwang Pasko” and the original singer of the World Youth Day Song, “Tell the World of His Love.” TV5’s highly sing-along-able tune is upbeat and cheerful, to evoke how TV5 is the Filipinos’ happy place, where they can take a fun break from the challenges of the current situation.

The new line, “Iba sa 5,” doesn’t just mean offering something different, but something for different kinds of people. The ad agency, Grey Philippines, spent months collaborating with TV5 executives to develop a reinvigorated campaign that conveys the channel’s new thrust. Dino Laurena, Chief Operating Officer of Media5, explains, “The concept behind it is to showcase the wide range of programs and genres that TV5 now provides the Filipino audience. Since TV5’s transition back to entertainment, it has now become a one-stop channel for all types of content—dramas, gameshows, talent shows, variety, movies, series, news, and sports. Viewers can just tune in to TV5 and find all these there.”

Whether solo binge-watching with a bucket of popcorn, having a barkada sports night, or spending a relaxing Sunday with the whole family, TV5 caters to audiences of all demographics. Those who always want to be in the know can get their first dose of the day’s news from Frontline sa Umaga, then be the first to get the information they need from the earliest primetime news program, Frontline Pilipinas.

Because Pinoys are known for their love of both music and comedy, they can sing and laugh in equal measure, with the videoke kantawanan ng bansa, Sing Galing. And for feel-good vibes and maximum kilig, there are lighthearted dramas from here and abroad.

Some of the other programs’ Filipinos can enjoy now or look forward to are:

Niña Niño – A dramedy series about two siblings leading a life of petty crime to survive, who eventually discover redemption in the form of a life-changing miracle.

Rolling In It Philippines – The local edition of one of the UK’s most popular game shows, where contestants team up with celebrities for a shot at the ultimate cash prize.

PoPinoy – This cutting-edge talent show will follow the entire journey of boy bands & girl groups, as they train to become worthy of bringing Pinoy Pop to the global stage.

Puto – Herbert Bautista, who played the hero puto vendor from the hit ‘80s movie, returns—30 years later! He’s now father to Uno, a bullied teen who realizes he is half-dwende.

Di Na Muli – This romantic drama, top-billed by Julia Barretto, follows the story of a young woman with the ability to see the lifespan of people whenever she holds their hands.

Aside from these original new programs, TV5 is reaching out to an even wider audience by allowing fans of ABS-CBN shows Ang Probinsiyano, ASAP Natin ‘To, and FPJ Da King, to continue watching their old favorites, as well as watch its new dramas Huwag Kang Mangamba, and Init sa Magdamag!

Sports has long been one of TV5’s strengths, and now there’s all the more reason for sports fans to tune in. After a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, the country’s #1 sport is back, as TV5 airs the two top basketball leagues—PBA and NBA.

Iba, iba, iba sa 5!

Laurena encapsulates the channel’s campaign: “Iba-iba ang mapapanood mo dito. Iba-ibang viewers ang mag-e-enjoy dito. Iba-iba rin ang mga artista at content creator na makikita mo dito.”

Emphasizing the network’s open call for other artists and production houses to come and create magic with TV5, he reiterated, “We have said this before—our doors are open to those who want to work with us. Our collaborations with great artists and creative minds in the industry allow us to offer something fresh, new, and unexpected. That is what makes us truly IBA.”