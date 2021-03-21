TV5’s Newest Game Shows You Shouldn’t Miss: The Wall Philippines and 1000 Heartbeats – Pintig Pinoy

TV5 ushers the beginning of the Summer Season with two fresh and exciting additions to its game show roster: The Wall Philippines and 1000 Heartbeats – Pintig Pinoy, produced by VIVA Entertainment, are set to be released just a week apart. The Kapatid Network offers a respite by adding to their impressive line-up of entertainment programs – infusing novelty and variety in their programming.

After being lauded as the Best Male Variety Show Host for TV5’s noontime program Lunch Out Loud, Billy Crawford embarks on a new hosting feat as the face of The Wall Philippines, his third running show under the Kapatid network.

The Wall is like a giant pachinko game with a twist. The mechanics are simple: get a correct answer to get a GREEN ball, miss a question and get a RED ball; green adds to the total pot money while red deducts. The game is played by two players with a close familiarity, with the first episodes featuring blood-related contestants. The pair works as a team to bank as much money they can by answering a series of questions. After the third round is a decision round, where drama and hilarity ensues.

Renowned TV actor, model, and performer Xian Lim will be joined by comedian and Youtuber Chad Kinis, for the heart-clutching and exhilarating variety program 1000 Heartbeats-Pintig Pinoy.

Each of the contestants will be alloted 1000 heartbeats as its equivalent of a time limit to answer a set of questions. With the help of a monitoring equipment, the players’ heart rates will be recorded throughout the game, upon which the game is declared over once all 1000 heartbeats are registered. Conversely, the way to win the cash prize is by keeping their cool under pressure in all seven rounds.

Both shows exhibit a surge of critical thinking and titillation because of their strategy-reliant nature, with The Wall Philippines being more inclined to strengthen relationships 1000 Heartbeats gauging one’s grace and endurance under pressure.

The Wall Philippines is set to premiere on Saturday, March 13 at 6:00 PM on TV5. 1000 Heartbeats-Pintig Pinoy will air its pilot episode the succeeding week, on Sunday, March 21 at 8:00 PM. Viewers can access both TV5 via the Cignal Play app. Download for FREE for Android and iOS users.