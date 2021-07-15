TV5 registers nationwide viewership growth

True to its new network campaign “Iba sa 5,” which was launched in May 2021 to showcase the channel’s unique programming lineup and topnotch entertainment produced by the best content creators and production houses, TV5 has shown a remarkable viewership growth nationwide — proving that the Kapatid Network is now becoming a household favorite to more and more Filipino viewers across the country.

According to the latest Nielsen ratings, TV5’s performance has been on a consistent uptrend. With its weekday primetime block growing from a 5.3 audience share in January to 12.9 as of end June, and its weekend primetime improving from a 4.2 audience share to 6.9, the network has registered an 89% growth in total viewership, and is now the country’s second most highly rated channel. TV5 attributes this success to the Filipino families who welcome the network into their homes by patronizing the quality programs that continue to bring happiness to a wide range of audiences.

TV5’s viewership growth in the southern region has also contributed to the significant rise in its primetime audience share—an increase of 150% in Visayas and 134% in Mindanao. This growth is most evident in TV5’s pillar primetime programs—Frontline Pilipinas, Sing Galing, Niña Niño, John En Ellen, Rolling In It, The Wall Philippines, and Puto — whose continuously climbing ratings saw considerable gains in the region.

These ratings affirm the network’s new programming thrust of providing different kinds of shows for different kinds of audiences. As Dino M. Laurena, Chief Operating Officer of Media5 explained, “Iba-iba ang mapapanood mo dito. Iba-ibang viewers ang mag-e-enjoy dito. Iba-iba rin ang mga artista at content creator na makikita mo dito. Our collaborations with great artists and creative minds in the industry allow us to offer something fresh, new, and unexpected. That is what makes us truly IBA.”

The positive response to the campaign and the growth in viewership are highly encouraging, and the network is determined to keep improving its performance. CignalTV and TV5 President & CEO, Robert P. Galang said, “We are thrilled that more and more viewers are tuning in to our shows. We will continue to challenge ourselves to do even better, and we promise to keep creating shows that delight all kinds of audiences. And while we now have the best digital TV coverage in Mega Manila, I want to personally say, daghang salamat kaayo to our Vismin Kapatids for their support. We will further expand our DTT network in North and Central Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao by the end of July, ensuring truly nationwide coverage, so that Filipinos all over the country can enjoy watching TV5.”

By offering more varied content to cater to different audiences and opening their doors to more talents, TV5 welcomes more viewers from diverse backgrounds and locations —giving more Filipinos a new home that’s a happy haven from the challenging world outside. Truly, IBA SA 5.