TV5 Spreads Christmas Cheer with “Atin Ang Paskong, Ito, Kapatid”

Breaking the pandemic gloom, TV5 kicked off the world’s longest Christmas celebration and the official start of the “Ber” months with a Tree-Lighting Ceremony held at the Network’s home studio in Reliance, Mandaluyong last Wednesday, September 1. Bannering the theme “Atin Ang Paskong Ito, Kapatid,” TV5’s Christmas campaign marks the Network’s commitment to create a meaningful Yuletide season for Filipinos and spread inspiration despite the countless challenges of the past year.

According to TV5 President and CEO Robert P. Galang, “Atin ang Paskong Ito, Kapatid” stays true to TV5’s mandate to be of service to the nation and to somewhat ease the burden of this pandemic by invoking in the next four months the spirit of Christmas — a constant beacon of hope for Filipinos even amidst the toughest times. “We believe that despite the hardships that every one of us is going through, we can still own Christmas in our little ways. Kakaiba man ang Paskong ito, atin pa rin ito, Kapatid,” Galang announced during the Frontline Pilipinas live airing of the Tree-Lighting Ceremony.

The event is just the first of many surprise gifts that will be unwrapped for all Kapatids in the coming weeks and months, with TV5 and its Kaisa sa Pagbibigay Saya, Lady’s Choice serving Christmas hope and joy across the country throughout the season.

Starting this September 18, TV5 will bolster its program line-up with two new shows that are sure to delight the whole family. First is the announcement that iconic singing variety show Sing Galing will be extended to Saturdays with Sing Galing Sing-lebrity Edition, where celebrity contestants get to showcase their hidden singing talent and join the Sing-lebrity Edition “Jukebosses” Dingdong Avanzado, Ethel Booba, Rey Valera and Allan K for nonstop pasingkatan and kantatawanan.

Viewers will also be treated to a different kind of K-inspired romantic drama in Di Na Muli, featuring the most-anticipated pairing of Julia Barretto and Marco Gumabao. Joining them is emerging heartthrob Marco Gallo, the Fil-Italian hunk who made his mark in a reality TV show.

Come October, expect more surprises and exciting prizes as TV5 launches its “Watch & Win” promo, which lets viewers guess the missing words of Christmas carols to be played every day. With LBC as the Network’s logistics partner, Kapatids from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao can win cash prizes weekly and during the Grand Draw.

In this season of giving and caring for each other, TV5 spreads happiness by making this season the Network’s grandest and merriest Yuletide celebration ever. As the undying Pinoy spirit would claim, “Atin ang Paskong Ito, Kapatid.”