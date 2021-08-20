Tyang Amy Hosts FYE Channel’s New Talk Show “Amy-nin”

Kapamilya host Amy Perez is ready to help people in dispute to tackle and resolve their issues live in the new online sumbungan show on kumu, “Amy-nin: Deserve Mo ‘Yan,” streaming on FYE channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 4:30 pm beginning August 24.

Tyang Amy’s new show promises to be a virtual platform where complainants and respondents get to be seen and heard, allowing them both to air their side. With pieces of advice from the host and the kumunizens, it will also urge those involved to seek the closure that they need and achieve the justice that they deserve.

Viewers can look forward to relatable issues from which they can learn from, such as forbidden love affairs, family and work disputes, online bashing, and other misdeeds that need to be exposed.

Tyang Amy is the latest Kapamilya artist to join FYE channel, which streams fun and engaging talk shows on kumu. The channel now has 360,000 followers who enjoy daily livestreams about lifestyle, sports, public affairs, and showbiz.

“Amy-nin: Deserve Mo ‘Yan” premieres this Tuesday (August 24) at 4:30 pm. Download the kumu app (app.kumu.ph/fyechannel) and follow @fyechannel. For more details, like @fyechannel on Instagram.