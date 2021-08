The Next Chapter in Mobile Innovation: Unfold Your World with Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today opened the next chapter in foldable innovation with two new smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Both devices are premium foldable smartphones built with the craftsmanship and flagship innovations Samsung users have come to love and expect. The third generation of these category-defining devices incorporates key improvements that Samsung foldable users have asked for—making them more durable with more optimized foldable experiences than ever before. From iconic design to immersive entertainment, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G offer users unique new ways to work, watch, and play.

For those who need the ultimate device for productivity and immersive entertainment, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is a true multitasking powerhouse with next-level performance, an undisrupted 7.6-inch[1] Infinity Flex Display, and the first-ever S Pen[2] support on a Galaxy foldable device. For those who want style that comes with function, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is the ideal device with its sleek, compact, and pocketable design, enhanced camera features, and a larger Cover Screen[3] built for quick use on the go.

“With Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Samsung is once again redefining the possibilities with foldable smartphones that empower users with the flexibility and versatility needed for today’s fast-paced world,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “As a pioneer and industry leader in the foldable category, we’re proud to build on our legacy of innovation with the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. These devices equip consumers with technologies that unlock new ways to maximize and enjoy every moment with an ecosystem built on openness and innovation.”

Advanced Craftsmanship Built to Last

Samsung users expect foldable devices that are built to last. That’s why this generation of Galaxy Z devices is built with unrivaled craftsmanship. For the first time ever on a Galaxy foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are equipped with IPX8[4] water resistance, so users no longer have to worry when caught in the rain. Both devices are also built with our new Armor Aluminum—the strongest aluminum ever used on a Galaxy smartphone—along with the toughest Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ to protect against scratches and accidental drops. In addition, both devices include a new protective film made of stretchable PET[5] and optimized display panel layers resulting in a Main Screen that’s 80% more durable than previous devices[6].

Samsung continues its legacy of foldable leadership with rigorous processes to create devices that remain reliable after years of use. The revolutionary Hideaway Hinge, first introduced on Galaxy Z Flip, enables the devices to stay in place at any angle for innovative user experiences with Flex mode[7]. And thanks to enhanced Sweeper technology, the bristles inside the Hinge are now shorter, helping to repel dust and other particles and maintain the devices’ durability and seamless user experiences. The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G were also put through a strenuous folding test, verified by Bureau Veritas, to withstand folding 200,000 times[8]. Plus, they’re equipped with the latest powerful 5nm AP and 5G[9] band compatibility for the best experience inside and out.

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: Ultimate Productivity and Entertainment

Unfold the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G to immerse yourself in theater-like viewing experiences and stay fully engaged in your favorite content on the uninterrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display—thanks to our new Under Display Camera technology. With minimum pixels applied on top of the camera hole, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G features an increased viewable area so users get an unbroken canvas for their favorite apps. With the new Eco² display technology applied to the screen, it’s 29%[10] brighter while consuming less energy[11]. Experience even smoother scrolling and quick device interaction with the Super Smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate now on both the Main and Cover Screens.

For the first time ever on the Galaxy Z series, Samsung is bringing its beloved Note series technology to the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G—the S Pen functionality. Users can take advantage of fully optimized S Pen features on their foldable screen, which is a perfect fit for on-the-go multitaskers. On the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s massive Main Screen, it’s easier than ever for users to jot down notes during a video call or check off a to-do list while reading emails, as users can also power their creativity and productivity with our fan-favorite S Pen. The S Pen Fold Edition features a specially engineered retractable Pro tip with force limit technology to protect the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s Main Screen for peace of mind. This is Samsung’s best S Pen experience yet, with even lower latency for true-to-life composition—ensuring that note-taking and sending messages is seamless and intuitive.

Productivity seekers will also enjoy the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s enhanced Flex mode features, which let you do more at once, such as joining a video call on the device’s top screen while checking meeting notes on the bottom. With the updated Multi-Active Window[12], it’s even easier to make dinner plans over text while checking your calendar, all on the device’s large screen. And now on the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, users can create a shortcut and reopen apps in the same way later thanks to enhanced App Pair. Plus, they can use the new Taskbar[13] to quickly switch between apps without returning to the Home screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is built with a sleeker, thinner, and lighter design for even better portability than Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. It comes with a choice of three timeless colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: The Ideal Balance of Style, Function, and Nonstop Fun

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G empowers users to express themselves with bold color options, a sleek design, and premium features. With the choice of four trendy colors—Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black—plus new stylish ring grips and strap cases[14] that make it even easier to hold and fold the phone, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is a device for true self-expression.

The redesigned Cover Screen is now four times larger[15] and makes it easier to view notifications and messages without having to open the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. Users can keep up with their schedule, check the weather, and monitor their daily step count with new Cover Screen widgets or coordinate the Cover Screen wallpaper with their new Galaxy Watch4 or Galaxy Watch4 Classic for a matching look.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is also crafted to give users the best capability for capturing and sharing memories. Packed with some of our latest camera features, users can take even more stunning selfies hands-free with Flex mode. Or they can keep the device folded and capture a quick photo—and now, even video—right from the Cover Screen using enhanced Quick Shot by double-clicking the power key. Plus, scrolling and sharing are super smooth, thanks to its new 120Hz adaptive refresh rate[16].

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is great for relaxing and watching a YouTube vlog or a TV show hands-free. Thanks to the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s new, upgraded Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos®, you get immersive sound with incredible clarity, depth and spatial effects, no matter what you’re watching or listening to. And the new Flex Mode Panel feature makes apps look better and easier to use. When the device is partially folded, Flex Mode Panel gives you new ways to interact with the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, offering a more convenient viewing experience by moving the video to the top half of the screen and the show’s controls—like brightness and volume—to the bottom half.

Optimized Foldable Experiences Open Up New Possibilities

With the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, users will get access to more apps that take full advantage of the foldable screen. Samsung is expanding partnerships with leading companies like Google, Microsoft, and more, so users can enjoy more of their go-to apps tailored to their unique needs. Collaborate effectively with Microsoft Teams app: Enjoy optimized meeting experience adapting based on the Flex mode of your Galaxy Z series and the power of Office and Teams coming together. For the best productivity at work, Microsoft Outlook’s dual-pane mode for Samsung foldables enables users to read a full email while previewing others on the side, just like a desktop experience. To bring users even more choices, Samsung’s new Labs[17] feature offers users the ability to optimize even more apps to the foldable screen when needed.

Furthermore, Samsung continues to rethink how app developers can create amazing user experiences from anywhere. To provide them with more options while ensuring high-quality optimization, Samsung supports Remote Test Lab(RTL)[18], giving app developers the ability to directly install and test their applications in real-time, from wherever they are.

Galaxy Buds2: Buds for everyone with premium sound and comfortable fit

Joining the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is the Galaxy Buds2 – designed for a comfortable fit made to be worn all day, and provide premium sound quality so you can immerse yourself in the moment, wherever you are. As one of the latest additions to the Galaxy Buds lineup, the Galaxy Buds2 join the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro, providing more choices to consumers to fit their needs. As a part of the Galaxy ecosystem, the Galaxy Buds2 makes the perfect companion to your Galaxy smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch.

Whether you use your Galaxy Buds2 to listen to music or dial into a conference call, you’ve got all the features you need to immerse yourself in your own world. The dynamic two-way speakers deliver crisp, clear high notes and a deep bass, while Active Noise Cancellation helps block out unwanted noise. If you need to hear your surroundings, simply tune back in with three adjustable ambient sound levels[19]. And now your voice will be clearer on calls, thanks to a new, machine learning-based solution that filters out a variety of distracting background noises.

Galaxy Buds2 is Samsung’s smallest and lightest earbuds yet boasting an iconic curved shape. For a more perfect fit, we’ve developed the ‘Earbud fit test’ in the Galaxy Wearable app. Choose from four contemporary colors[20] —graphite, white, olive, and online-exclusive lavender—to show off your personal style.

Pricing and Availability

From August 19 – September 21, 2021, customers can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in all Samsung Experience Stores, select Samsung Blue Stores, Abenson, and SM Appliance Stores and Authorized Samsung online partners. Freebies and discounts worth up to Php 27,400 are up for grabs. Apart from receiving a 1 year FREE protection from Samsung Care+[21], choose from either an e-voucher worth up to Php 5,000, 50% off on a Flip Cover with S Pen, a FREE Galaxy Buds Pro, and a 25W Travel Adapter, or a token worth up to Php 10,000, and a 25W Travel Adapter. [22]

Customers can also pre-order through Samsung.com to get as much as Php 20,400 worth of freebies, including an e-voucher worth up to Php 10,000, a 25W Travel Adapter, and 1 year FREE protection from Samsung Care+.[23]

The pre-order promotion will last for a limited time and only while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.samsung.com/ph/ to learn more.

Samsung is committed to giving more consumers access to the unique foldable experience. Starting September 22, 2021, the newest foldable devices will be available in samsung.com/ph, Authorized Samsung Stores, Samsung online partners and telco partners. The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G will retail at Php 87,990 SRP for 256GB (Phantom Black and Phantom Silver) and Php 95,990 for the 512GB variant (Phantom Black and Phantom Green). On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be available at Php 52,990 SRP for the 128GB variant and Php 56,990 SRP for the 256GB variant, all available in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black colorways.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds2 is priced at Php 6,990 SRP, and comes in stunning Olive Green, Graphite, White, and online-exclusive Lavender.

For more information about Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, and Galaxy Buds2, visit samsung.com/ph , samsungmobilepress.com , news.samsung.com/galaxy or samsung.com/galaxy .

[1] Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s Main Screen size is 7.6” in the full rectangle and 7.4” when accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.

[2] S Pen sold separately. Only Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Main Screen has S Pen capability. Compatible only with the S Pen Fold Edition. All other S Pens or stylus pens not designed for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (including those by other manufacturers) may damage the screen.

[3] Compared to Galaxy Z Flip.

[4] IPX8 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Not dust-resistant.

[5] Polyethylene terephthalate

[6] Based on internal testing. Comparison is in reference to Galaxy Z Fold2 5G.

[7] Flex mode supported at angles between 75° and 115°. For your convenience, it may be difficult to maintain Flex mode while moving due to shaking or other movement. It is recommended to keep the phone stationary while in Flex mode.

[8] These results were backed by Bureau Veritas, the world leader in testing, inspection and certification services.

[9] Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.

[10] Compared to Galaxy Z Fold2 5G.

[11] According to internal tests and measured by display panel basis. Compared to Galaxy Z Fold2 5G.

[12] Multi Active Window works with select applications; compatible apps growing through third party developers.

[13] Requires set up of Labs on your Samsung Galaxy device.

[14] Accessories sold separately.

[15] Compared to Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

[16] Available only on Main Screen.

[17] Requires set up of Labs on your Samsung Galaxy device.

[18] www.developer.samsung.com/remote-test-lab

[19] Features including Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient sound require a Bluetooth® connection. Advanced settings and features including Ambient sound volume are enabled through the Galaxy Wearable app on Android and the Galaxy Buds PC app on Windows. The Galaxy Wearable app on Android requires Android 7.0 or above and 1.5GB RAM or above, available through the Galaxy Store or Google Play Store. The Galaxy Buds PC app requires Windows 10 or above, available through Microsoft Store.

[20] Available colors may vary by market, carrier and retailer.

[21] DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-124337 Series of 2021

[22] DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-124186 Series of 2021

[23] DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-124186 Series of 2021